The honeymoon is the best time to relax, rejuvenate and bond with your spouse. But the primary task is selecting the best destination for a perfect honeymoon. There are hundreds and thousands of honeymoon destinations in India, and therefore it becomes very difficult to select the best one out of the lot. A perfect honeymoon is the one where you get all the luxuries to relax and you get to have the best time of your life. As you search for some luxurious honeymoon destinations in India, we at LatestLY have bought together a list of honeymoon destination ideas that might assure you of an amazing bonding with your partner. List of 10 Best Tourist Spots to Safely Explore by Going Vocal For Local on Your Romantic Getaway.

1. Srinagar

Srinagar is rightly called the 'heaven on earth'. The timeless beauty of Srinagar makes it one of the best honeymoon destinations in India. Just like the 70s movie scene, you can lie down on a shikara and have a relaxing time with your partner. G20 Delegates Enjoy Shikara Ride at Srinagar's Dal Lake, Video Surfaces Online.

Srinagar | Representational Image (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

2. Jaisalmer

If you want to have the feel of Arabian nights, then Jaisalmer is just the right place for you to explore on your honeymoon. The golden City of Jaisalmer, with its vibrant culture and tradition, can easily warm any cold heart.

Jaisalmer | Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

3. Alleppey

Allepey is one of the best honeymoon destinations in Kerala and is also known as the Venice of the East. The Alleppey-dotted villages, toddy shops, canoes, and hundreds of water boats make this place a must-visit for all couples.

Alleppey | Representational Image (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

4. Munnar

Munnar is one of the most exotic honeymoon destinations in India, carpeted in verdant tea plantations, contoured, clipped and sculpted like ornamental hedges. This picturesque honeymoon destination will surely redefine your love for you.

Munnar | Representational Image (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

5. Manali

The snow-covered hills of Manali are surely the best honeymoon destination for every couple. It is one of the most adventurous honeymoon destinations for those couples who seek paths less taken and moments that are thrilling.

Manali | Representational Image (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

A honeymoon has its own unique experience, and one must always make the most out of it by visiting the right place.

