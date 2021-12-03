Wedding season in India is in full swing, and destination wedding continues to be a big hit, provided there is no dearth of destinations and beautiful venues in India. Opting for a destination wedding has very much become the new trend these days, but what still remains to be a cumbersome task is finalizing that perfect romantic destination for your wedding. If your wedding bells have started ringing already, then don’t waste time and plan a lavish wedding in some of the lesser-known destinations in India. Honeymoon Travel Destinations: Dreamy Places That Will Excite You More Than The Wedding.

We’ve curated a fresh list of the best 5 offbeat places for your destination wedding in India:

1. Naukuchiatal in Nainital, Uttrakhand

What better place to embark on the new journey than in Naukuchiatal, Uttrakhand. Naukuchiatal is referred to as the 'treasure of natural beauty'. The mandap ceremony can be done in the area overlooking the lake or the wedding event can be hosted in the middle of a lush green oak forest area.

Representative Image (Photo Credits: Wikimedia)

2. Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh

Khajuraho known for its fascinating beauty and erotic rock carving is one of the best locations for a destination wedding in India. It is a dream destination for people who like to embrace the vibe of ancient India amidst the beauty of a quaint town and the famous temples of love.

Representative Image (Photo Credits: Wikimedia)

3. Kumarakom, Kerala

Kerala is the perfect place for your destination wedding, thanks to its tranquil beaches, beautiful backwaters, and stunning hill stations. Kumarakom has a spectacular view of lush green surroundings and enchanting backwaters. This place qualifies to be one of the best destinations for weddings in India.

Representative Image(Photo Credits: Wikimedia)

4. Alibaug In Maharashtra

Away from the bustling city of Mumbai, Alibaug is a quiet and peaceful town that offers some of the best and attractive beaches as the perfect wedding places in India.

Representative Image (Photo Credits: Wikimedia)

5. Khimsar, Rajasthan

If you think a destination wedding in Rajasthan only means a palace venue, then you are wrong. Khimsar’s untouched beauty is getting a lot of attention and its giving competition is the palaces of Jaipur, Udaipur & Jodhpur!

Representative Image (Photo Credits: Wikimedia)

Have you noted your favourite wedding destination now?

