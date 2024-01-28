Uttar Pradesh holds a special place in the hearts of Hindus all over the world as it is the birthplace of Lord Ram and Lord Krishna. The state is rich in history and mythology and boasts some of India's finest and most popular temples. From the iconic Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya to the Sankat Mochan Hanuman Temple in Varanasi, each temple has its own unique traditions and impressive architecture. A spiritual journey to these sacred temples leaves you feeling blessed, inspired, and in awe! 12 Jyotirlinga in India List: From Somnath Temple in Gujarat to Kedarnath Temple in Uttarakhand; Jyotirlinga Temples That You Should Know.

Make sure to pay these temples a visit the next time you are in the state.

1. Ayodhya Ram Mandir

The Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, or Ayodhya Ram Mandir, was built on the site that is believed to be Lord Ram’s birthplace. It replaces a previous temple that was destroyed by Mughal Emperor Babur. Which was followed by the construction of the Babri Masjid. However, the mosque was demolished in 1992, spreading widespread communal hatred and violence in the country. The Supreme Court eventually resolved the issue by giving the construction of the temple a green signal. The temple finished construction in January 2024 and was officially opened to the public on January 22, 2024. The grand temple has been built in the Nagara style with pink sandstone. It spans 2.77 acres and features towering spires, a large courtyard, and a prominent Shaligram stone from the Gandaki River in Nepal, symbolising Lord Ram.

Ayodhya Ram Mandir (File Photo)

Location: Ram Janmabhoomi, Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh

Darshan timings: From 7:00 am to 11:30 am and from 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Aarti timings: Shringar/Jagran Aarti - 6:30 am, Sandhya Aarti - 7:30 pm

How to reach:

By air – The nearest accessible airport is the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport, Lucknow.

By road – The nearest accessible bus station is the Ayodhya bus station.

By rail – The nearest accessible railway station is the Ayodhya Junction railway station.

2. Kashi Vishwanath Temple

The Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi dates back to ancient times. It has been mentioned in Hindu scriptures like the Skanda Purana and the Kashi Khanda. Legend has it that Lord Shiva personally set up the Jyotirlinga at this site. It is considered one of the most sacred sites for Lord Shiva worshippers; hence, it draws worshippers from around the globe due to its divine powers. Over the years, it has undergone various reconstructions and adapted to evolving architectural styles and religious practices. The Kashi Vishwanath Temple is built in the Nagara style. It features a tall spire and detailed stone facades. The temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva, and the temple’s main shrine houses the revered Jyotirlinga of Lord Vishwanath. The exterior has intricate carvings that depict Hindu mythology, celestial beings, and floral motifs, which highlight the craftsmanship of Indian artisans.

Kashi Vishwanath Temple (File Photo)

Location: Varanasi, Domari, Uttar Pradesh

Darshan timings: From 6:00 am to 6:00 pm

Aarti timings: Mangala Aarti - 3:00 am to 4:00 am, Bhog Aarti – 11:15 am to 12:20 pm, Sandhya Aarti – 7:00 pm to 8:15 pm, Shringar Aarti – 9:00 pm to 10:15 pm, Shayan Aarti – 10:30 pm to 11:00 pm, Garbha Gruh Darshan - 5:30 am to 8:30 pm

How to reach:

By air – The nearest accessible airport is the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport.

By road – The nearest accessible bus station is the Varanasi bus stand.

By rail – The nearest accessible railway station is the Varanasi railway station.

3. Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple

Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple is considered extremely sacred by Hindus as it is Lord Krishna's birthplace. It is the place where the tyrant King Kansa once ruled Mathura. The temple centres around the prison cell where Lord Krishna's parents, Devaki and Vasudeva, were held by Kansa. It was predicted that Devaki’s eighth child would cause Kansa's death. In response, Kansa imprisoned them and tried to harm her children. But, despite Kansa’s evil plans, Lord Krishna was born at midnight in the prison. It is said that Lord Krishna’s purpose was to get rid of Kansa and relieve his people. The temple has three parts. The first is the Garbha Griha, which is the exact place where Lord Krishna is said to have been born. There is also the Keshavadeva, the Bhagvata Bhavan and a temple for Ma Yogamaya.

Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple (File Photo)

Location: Janmabhoomi Marg, Chowk Bazar, Mathura, Uttar Pradesh

Darshan timings: Summer: from 5:00 am to 12:00 pm and from 4:00 pm to 9:30 pm; Winter: from 5:30 am to 12:00 pm and from 3:00 pm to 8:30 pm

Aarti timings: Mangala Aarti – 5:30 am, Makhan Bhog Aarti – 8:00 am, Sandhya Aarti – 6:30 pm

How to reach:

By air – The nearest accessible airport is the Agra airport.

By road – The nearest accessible bus station is the Mathura bus station.

By rail – The nearest accessible railway station is the Mathura Junction or the Mathura Cantt. Station.

4. Banke Bihari Temple

The Banke Bihari Temple, which is a famous tourist destination in Vrindavan, is dedicated to Lord Krishna. The temple, which was built in 1864, is one of the most visited temples in Vrindavan. It is built in the classical Rajasthani style of architecture. The name ‘Banke Bihari' has a special significance. The word Banke means ‘bent at three angles’, and the word Bihari means the ‘supreme enjoyer.’ This explanation refers to Lord Krishna’s Tribhanga posture, where he is playing the flute and his right knee is bent across the left while his right-hand holds the flute. It has been said that the sacred idol was previously worshipped by Haridas Swami, a renowned poet and classical musician.

Banke Bihari Temple (File Photo)

Location: Vrindavan, Mathura, Uttar Pradesh

Darshan timings: Summer: from 7:30 am to 12:00 pm and from 5:30 pm to 9:30 pm; Winter: from 8:30 am to 1:00 pm and from 4:30 pm to 8:30 pm

Aarti timings: Shringar Aarti – 08:00 am in summer and 09:00 am in winter, Rajbhog Aarti – 11:00 in summer and 12:00 pm in winter, Rajbhog and closing – 12:00 pm in summer and 1:00 pm in winter, Shayan Bhog – 08:30 pm in summer and 07:30 pm in winter, Shayan Aarti and closing – 09:30 pm in summer and 08:30 pm in winter.

How to reach:

By air – The nearest accessible airport is the Agra Airport or Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Airport, also known as Kheria Airport.

By road – The nearest accessible bus station is the Vrindavan bus station.

By rail – The nearest accessible railway station is the Mathura Junction or the Mathura Cantt. Station.

5. Sankat Mochan Hanuman Temple

The Sankat Mochan Hanuman Temple, located in Varanasi, is dedicated to Lord Hanuman, who was also a disciple of Lord Ram. The temple is named after the deity Lord Hanuman, who is a reliever of problems. The words sankat and mochan mean helping with problems—‘sankat’ means problem, and 'mochan' means reliever. The temple was built by the famous Hindu saint, poet, and preacher Sri Goswami Tulsidas in the early 16th century. Tulsidas is also the author of the sacred Hindu text, the Ramcharitmanas, which is a retelling of the Ramayana. It is believed that this temple is built upon the place where Tulsidas had a vision of Lord Hanuman. It is also said that Lord Hanuman grants the wishes of all those who perform puja at this temple. At this temple, you will also find the statues of Lord Ram, Goddess Sita, Lord Lakshman, and Lord Shiva. Famous Temples of Bajrang Bali in India And Abroad.

Sankat Mochan Hanuman Temple Entrance (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Location: Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

Darshan timings: From 4:30 am to 12:00 pm and from 3:00 pm to 10:30 pm, Tuesday and Saturday: From 4:30 am to 12:00 pm and from 3:00 pm to 12:00 pm

Aarti timings: 4:30 am, 12:00 pm, 3:00 pm, 8:00 pm, 9:30 pm, 10:30 pm (Tuesday & Saturday), 12:00 night (Tuesday & Saturday)

How to reach:

By air – The nearest accessible airport is the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport, Varanasi.

By road – The nearest accessible bus station is the Chaudhary Charan Singh Bus station.

By rail – The nearest accessible railway station is the Varanasi railway station.

Visit the sacred temples of Uttar Pradesh to explore the state's rich religious history and find moments of peace and tranquillity.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 28, 2024 12:18 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).