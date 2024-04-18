Lord Rama is a highly revered deity in Hinduism and is believed to be the seventh avatar of Vishnu. In Rama-centric traditions, he is regarded as the Supreme Being. This festive occasion, Ram Navami 2024, will fall on April 17, i.e., Wednesday. It is celebrated with great enthusiasm and devotion in many temples across India, including Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and Ramaswamy Temple in Tamil Nadu. India is home to many temples dedicated to Lord Rama; each is a beautiful testament to his divine presence. Let's look at just a few of these awe-inspiring places of worship. Saraswati Temples in India: From Dakshina Mookambika to Sri Vidya Saraswathi Shaneeshwara, Mandirs Across The Country Dedicated to the Goddess of Knowledge.

Ram Navami, celebrated every year to mark the birth of Rama, is a significant festival for Rama devotees. People observe traditional rituals and fasts during this festival. Here's the list of Ram temples across India that you can visit this Ram Navami.

1. Ayodhya Ram Mandir, Uttar Pradesh

Ayodhya Ram Mandir or Ram Mandir, is a partially constructed temple complex in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, India. It holds immense significance for Hindus, as many believe it stands at the site of Ram Janmabhoomi, the birthplace of Rama, who is considered a well-revered deity in Hinduism. The temple complex was inaugurated on January 22, 2024, after a 'Prana Pratishtha' ceremony. Ram Mandir Construction Process and Challenges Faced Over the Years: Know All About the Historic Journey.

2. Shri Ram Raja Mandir, Madhya Pradesh

The Rama Raja Temple, also known as the Orchha Temple, is a unique temple in India where Lord Rama is worshipped as king and deity. The temple's customs are also distinct; during the evening aarti, guards give a gun salute to the god. Even the aarti, Lord Ram, is taken to a temple believed to be the one from which Lord Hanuman took him back to Ayodhya.

The Orchha Temple attracts around 6,50,000 domestic and 25,000 foreign tourists annually. The Orchha Palace is a magnificent structure with stunning architecture that has preserved the essence of India's most distinguished royalty, who once resided there.

3. Ramaswamy Temple, Tamil Nadu

Ramaswamy Temple is a Hindu temple in Kumbakonam, Tamil Nadu, India. It is dedicated to Rama, an incarnation of Vishnu, and is one of the most prominent temples in India.

The temple is situated on the banks of the river Kaveri and was built by the Thanjavur Nayak kings in the 16th century. It is known for its beautiful architecture and attracts visitors from all over the world.

4. Sri Sita Ramachandraswamy Temple, Telangana

The Sri Sita Ramachandraswamy temple is an important Hindu temple in Bhadrachalam in east Telangana, India. It is dedicated to Rama, a prominent avatar of the god Vishnu.

According to a legend, Rama, along with his consort Sita and brother Lakshmana, spent part of their 14-year exile in the Dandaka forest, and it is believed that the temple was built on the same site. The temple is located on the banks of the Godavari River and is considered a sacred place for the Hindu community. When Is Sita Navami 2024? Know Date, Shubh Muhurat, Celebrations and Significance of the Day That Marks the Birth Anniversary of Goddess Sita.

5. Thriprayar Shree Ramaswami Temple, Kerala

The Thriprayar Shree Ramaswami Temple is a Hindu temple in Triprayar, in the Thrissur district of Kerala. It is also known as the Dakshin Ayodhya and is dedicated to Rama, the seventh incarnation of Vishnu, with four arms bearing a conch, a discus, a bow, and a garland.

The temple is situated on the bank of the Karuvannur River, and the deity here is Arattupuzha Pooram's presiding deity. It is believed that Krishna worshipped the idol, another avatar of Vishnu, in Dwaraka.

There are many other temples of Lord Rama located across India. If you have travel plans for this Ram Navami, be sure to visit one of these captivating Ram Temples in the country, which are as divine as the name of Lord Rama. We wish that the celebrations of Ram Navami bring you all the love and happiness you deserve. Happy Ram Navami 2024!

