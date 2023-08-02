Friendship Day 2023 will be celebrated on August 6 in India. This special day is dedicated to all the friends in your life who make your life worth living! Life without friends would be a nightmare, and hence it becomes important for people to cherish the friends they have as they are the ones who share our joys and sorrows, lend a listening ear, and offer encouragement during challenging times. This is a perfect opportunity to tell your friends what it means to have them in your life. They are our secret keepers and pillars of strength, who are always there by us through thick and thin. When is Friendship Day 2023 in India? Know the Date, History and Significance of The Day Dedicated to Friends.

Friendship Day 2023 will be celebrated on the first Sunday of August. This year, Friendship Day 2023 will be celebrated on August 6. Travelling with friends also makes the bond stronger! On Friendship Day 2023, pack your bags, rope in some good old friends, and ride away to some of the best places to visit in India to make it the most memorable and crazy trip of your life. Here is a list of 5 places to Visit In India With Friends

1. Goa

You can have a memorable and crazy trip with your friends on the stunning beaches in Goa. There are a number of water sports activities that you can take up and enjoy a fun-filled time with your buddies. Goa is a popular destination for friends looking to relax and have fun, and it is also a perfect place to create unforgettable memories with your friends. Friendship Day 2023 Wishes & Greetings: WhatsApp Messages, Friendship Quotes, Images and Wallpapers To Share With Your Buddies.

2. Kerala

Want to relax in the midst of backwaters and forests? Kerala is the place for you! For a relaxed and serene vacation, visit the southern state, which is popularly known as ‘God's Own Country’. The backwaters of Alleppey, the picturesque hill station of Munnar, the beauty of Wayanad, and the beautiful beaches of Varkala and Kovalam are perfect holiday destinations with friends.

3. Uttarakhand

For adventure enthusiasts, head to Rishikesh and Haridwar in Uttarakhand. The twin cities are famous for their river rafting, trekking, and yoga retreats. The Ganga Aarti at Triveni Ghat in Rishikesh is a must-watch for visitors. Rishikesh is home to a number of temples, pious ghats, tranquil ashrams and evergreen forests. Uttarakhand Top Tourist Attractions: From Munsiyari to Binsar, These 5 Places Should Be on Your Travel Bucketlist!

4. Manali

Enjoy the beauty of snow-capped mountains, cascading waterfalls with your buddies in Manali, Himachal Pradesh. Manali is one of the best tourist places in India. The hill station attracts tourists from all over the world, offering a perfect blend of natural beauty and adventure activities. One of the most famous attractions near Manali, Rohtang Pass, offers breathtaking views of snow-capped mountains and glaciers. It is a delightful destination that offers something for everyone!

4. Ladakh

If you and your friends are up for an adventurous and offbeat trip, Ladakh is the place for you! The mesmerizing landscapes with snow-capped peaks and pristine lakes like Pangong and Tso Moriri make it an unforgettable experience for you and your friends. Apart from this, you can also explore the ancient monasteries in Ladakh and enjoy the local cuisine there.

These are some of the best places that you can travel with your friends and celebrate Friendship Day 2023.

Wishing you a Happy Friendship Day 2023

