It’s the last week of March, and guess what? We've hit the jackpot with another long weekend after Holi! Yes, it's the Good Friday and Easter long weekend! While some might be all about going into couch potato mode, some of you are itching for an adventure! Well, if you're still scratching your head for last-minute plans, no worries! Mumbai's got your back with quick getaways! No stress, no fuss, just pack and go! So, what are you waiting for? Let's dive into some quick reads, start planning, and get those bags packed! Whether you are a sun, sea, and sand lover or craving cool hills, we've got you covered! The weather's calling for a getaway, so go grab your crew. We’ve curated an awesome list of 5 quick escapes from Mumbai for the Good Friday and Easter 2024 long weekend. Let's roll! Holidays Calendar 2024 India: Know the Dates of Holi, Chaitra Navratri, Diwali, Durga Puja, Janmashtami, Ganesh Chaturthi and Other Major Festivals & Events.

1. Lonavala

Lonavala is one of the best destinations for a quick getaway from Mumbai. Travelling to Lonavala is like stepping into a time machine—where ancient caves meet modern thrill parks, case in point, Imagicaa. Plus, there are loads of epic trekking spots. No wonder it’s number one on everyone’s lists every year.

Lonavala (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

2. Alibaug

Alibaug is the go-to place for many people, especially those who love the sea, sun, and sand. It is a quick getaway from Mumbai. The picture-perfect beaches, water sports, lush coconut trees, chilled coconut water, and tasty local delicacies offer the ultimate chill vibes and a scenery switch-up!

Alibaug (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

3. Kolad

Kolad, is an amazing place in Raigad, Maharashtra. Think Rishikesh vibes, but Maharashtra style! With lush valleys, misty hills, gurgling waterfalls, and green forests, it's legit breathtaking! Kolad's is a great quick getaway, especially for epic white-water rafting—after all, it is Maharashtra's rafting capital!

Kolad (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

4. Kamshet

Kamshet rocks as a quick escape from Mumbai! Nestled in the Western Ghats and decked with the Sahyadri Ranges', it's like stepping into a fairy tale! It's got this cosy vibe that's totally enchanting. Nature is the boss here. For thrill-seekers, there's ziplining, paragliding, and trekking to amp up the fun!

Kamshet (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

5. Tarkarli

Tarkarli is a great spot, whether you're looking for wild water adventures or just a chill getaway! Picture yourself parasailing with epic views of the mainland and Arabian Sea. If that got you excited, then it’s time to round up your squad for some crazy kayaking and banana boat rides to pump up the adrenaline! Long Weekends in 2024 List: Check the New Year Calendar With Holiday Dates To Plan Your Travel and Holidays This Year.

Tarkarli (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Whether you're heading to Lonavala's serene hills, Alibaug's beaches, Kamshet's adventure playground, Kolad's scenic beauty, or Tarkarli's thrilling waters, we hope this list will help you plan your Good Friday and Easter2024 weekend plans with excitement and ease!

