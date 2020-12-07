The marriage season has begun in India post the celebrations of Diwali. A lot of your friends and family members would be taking the plunge towards their new phase of life. This time, with more than half of the year in lockdown, a lot of couples had to postpone their D-day a little further. As the risk of Coronavirus pandemic is still there, things are looking a bit brighter as news of vaccine developments surface. New travel trends have also emerged in the past year. Couples who have gotten married in this phase may be looking for safe travel destinations for their honeymoon trip. And thus, we are here to help. In here we bring you top tourist destinations in India which can make for best honeymoon trip for the year 2021. This will also help in the vocal for local campaign which aims at uplifting local and homemade products and services.

A lot of people dream of going international with their partner. But given the situation of COVID-19, international travel still seems a risk, that you'd better avoid. Although countries are gradually opening for tourism, Indian tourism is also badly affected in months of pandemic. Travelling within India will also boost the local tourism industry, which is the need of the hour. PM Narendra Modi also made an appeal to boost local tourism by advising people to visit places in India and help boost the Indian tourist sector. If you are recently married or getting married in the next few months and searching for a honeymoon destination within India, we have a list of some of the best tourist spots in the country. Here Are 10 Places That You Should Visit in India This Year.

Alleppey

Better known as Alappuzha, did you know this destination is called 'The Venice of the East.' And if you and your partner dreamt of visiting Venice and enjoy the canal vibe, head to Alleppey and enjoy similar ambience in India. Alleppey is a charming hub of Kerala's backwaters and you can enjoy a beautiful houseboat stay in here.

The best time to visit here is between October to June. The weather is pleasant and you can have a relaxing holiday. Avoid the rainy seasons.

Andaman Islands

If you are a total beach person and want to go scuba diving, Andaman Islands can make up for your trip to the international lagoon islands. The white-sand beaches, tropical forests and crystal clear waters deserve your visit. If you are more into scuba diving and similar water sports, Andaman Islands is the best choice for your romantic holiday.

The best time to visit the Andamans is from February to May.

Ooty

Head into a little colonial past and also the lush greenery of this hill station in Tamil Nadu. From the mountain bearing tea plantations to chilly weather at the Niligiri hill top, you can visit Ooty until May, when the weather's mostly pleasant. Don't forget to enjoy the train ride of fully function steam engine here. Some of the places to explore around would include the lovely gardens, lakes, national parks and hill view points.

Udaipur

Explore into some great architecture in Rajasthan's City of Lakes. If you want a dash of royal touch to your romantic getaway, then you can experience the stay in Hawelis here, but mind you, it will be on an expensive side. Or you can also enjoy the lake facing cafes, the traditional cuisine and beautiful art and architecture in the palaces here. Planning Your Holidays? These are the Best Pictured Indian Tourist Destinations on Instagram.

Jaisalmer

You can also extend your trip from Udaipur to Jaisalmer to enjoy the desert vibes. You can spend your nights under the starlit sky by staying in middle of the Thar desert. The presence of vibrant culture and feels of Arabian nights, Jaisalmer makes for a unique honeymoon destination for every couple.

The best time to visit here is the winter months, as summers are unbearably hot. December to March is an ideal weather to visit this desert destination.

Darjeeling

If you and your partner are outdoor enthusiasts with calling for the mountains, Darjeeling can be a good option for your honeymoon. From mighty Himalayan ranges in the backdrop to a toy train whistling through the pine tree woods, Darjeeling has so much to offer. There is tranquil and trekking, an option you can choose as per your preferences.

The best time to visit here is from January to April.

Meghalaya

This list would be incomplete without including North Eastern state of Meghalaya. There is so much for this place to offer and yet remains highly unexplored and underrated by tourism. The living root bridges are a place worth seeing. Beautiful waterfalls, pleasant weather and a rather unexplored culture of the locals, Meghayala is a treat for the experimental tourist and love nature.

The best time to visit here is anytime except the monsoons, since the place receives highest rainfall in the country.

Pondicherry

If you dreamt of seeing Paris, minus the Eifel tower, Pondicherry's French influence can do you good. The French Riviera of the East is a great place to explore if you love sight seeing and capturing colours. You could have a lazy, relaxed week or go scuba diving by the beach, this is another quirky destination in India, especially if you love the cafe hopping and hippie culture.

Shimla

The winter wonderland in Himachal Pradesh is a beautiful place to spend your romantic getaway. Also called as the Queen of Hills, Shimla takes you close to the mighty mountains. If you want to experience the snow, right now is the best time to enjoy your winter honeymoon. All picturesque backdrops and chilly weather will add to your lovely experience. Offbeat Destinations in India to Go on a Winter 2020 Vacation.

The best time to visit here is December to April.

Goa

Last but not the least, the beach destination that everyone plans to explore with their friends once at least (and fails). Goa is a combination of some beautiful beaches, a flavour of the Portuguese culture and a party mood all together. If you are not too fond of crowded parties and beach shacks, you can explore into South Goa.

Goa is one destination which is good to visit all year long. If you do not want to visit the beaches much, even rainy season is a good time to enjoy the pleasant climate. Otherwise an ideal time to visit here would be between December to March.

These are some of the tourist destinations in India which you can explore if you are newly married and want to plan your honeymoon. Do visit more local spots, interact with the locals and help them to help you on your romantic getaway. Ensure, you take all the necessary precautions and the places you book are following all the safety protocols well. Have happy and safe travelling.

