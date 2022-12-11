Are you tired of running in the rat race? Long working hours, zero social life, the stress of deadline dates and limited breaks for spending time with family and loved ones. Who does not suffer from this day-to-day hustle? But for a happy and content life, one should not forget to ease off frequently to rejuvenate and know the real essence of living. As it is time to change the calendar year to 2023, there may be a lot of excitement and unfamiliar worry about welcoming new things. Isn't it? But before you go on deciding on new business strategies for the new page of your life, take a break and relax! Don't have time for it? Well, don't fret. New Year 2023 brings the incredible prospect of long weekends. To ensure you make the most of your holidays, we have curated a List of Long Weekends in 2023 in India below. Hindu Festivals 2023 Dates’ List for PDF Download Online: Diwali, Holi, Ganesh Chaturthi, Durga Puja and Navratri, Know About Major Celebrations in New Year.

Welcome, January 2023, With A Long Week Off!

1. January 1, Sunday- New Year's Day

For an extended weekend plan, you can either take a day off on December 30 so that you would get an ample amount of time to enjoy the New Year celebrations.

2. January 14, Saturday-Lohri, Makar Sankranti

January 15, Sunday- Pongal

Mail a leave application in your office for January 13, i.e. Friday, and January 16, which is Monday, to get four days off.

3. January 26, Thursday- Republic Day

Republic Day is a national holiday in India. To plan a holiday, you can take an off on January 27, Friday, to get four days of relaxation.

February Comes With Single Long Weekend

1. February 18, Saturday- Mahashivratri

February 19 is Sunday, so now you know when you have to inform about your leave of absence in your workplace.

Not Bad, March!

1. March 8, Wednesday- Holi

Just in case you have a bundle of compensatory leaves on your list, apply it for the 9th and 10th of March to get five days off! Go and explore how people celebrate the Festival of Colour in different parts of the country.

Plan A Short Trip This April

1. April 7, Friday- Good Friday

Post the Good Friday commemoration; you can get two days off to plan a quick vacation with your dear ones.

May Means Summer Vacation!

1. May 5, Friday- Buddha Purnima

Adulthood is hard! But you can still get the summer vacation vibes in May if you inform your absence from the office on the 6th and 7th of May, which will give you three days to chill.

Relax A Bit More During June & July

1. June 20, Tuesday- Rath Yatra

Take your leave on June 19, the Monday before the restricted holiday on account of Rath Yatra, to extend your holiday for four days. You can plan to witness the magnificent Rath Yatra during the mini-vacation.

2. June 29, Thursday- Bakri Eid

You can ask for a day off on June 30, Friday, to get a long weekend with your family, relishing cold drinks and ice cream.

August Is All About Mini-Vacation Opportunities!

1. August 15, Tuesday-Independence Day

2. August 16, Wednesday- Parsi New Year (Restricted Holiday)

You see, you need to convince your boss to give you leave on August 14, Monday, to get a five-day long time-out.

3. August 29, Tuesday- Onam

4. August 30, Wednesday- Raksha Bandhan

Would you get a leave on August 28, Monday? If yes, then call your travel buddies to enjoy five days of freedom.

Celebratory September!

1. September 19, Tuesday- Ganesh Chaturthi

The Hindu festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is a restricted holiday. To ensure you observe the holy event with grandeur, take a leave from work on September 18, Monday, to get all five amazing days to mark the observance.

Take A Chill Pill This October

1. October 2, Monday- Gandhi Jayanti

Gandhi Jayanti again is a public holiday in India. Fortunately, the first Monday of the month will not give you the Monday blues.

2. October 24, Tuesday- Dussehra

If you can get leave on October 23, Monday then you can visit different places in your city to witness the grand celebration of Ravan Dahan.

November Is Synonymous To Holidays

1. November 12, Sunday- Diwali

November 13, Monday- Govardhan Puja

Sadly, Diwali falls on Sunday, but still, you will get a decent weekend time with your family.

2. November 27, Monday- Guru Nanak Jayanti

For this significant Sikh festival, many employees may get a day off on November 27. So plan your holiday accordingly.

December Also Has A Long Weekend Option

1. December 25, Monday- Christmas

Workaholics can avail of leave on December 22, Friday, to enjoy the last long weekend of the year.

So to all the busy bees who are always confused while deciding when to take a space from their work, no worries on that part now. Save this article for future reference and start preparing for your vacation.

