With the daily hustle, we usually don’t realise how exhausted and burnt out we are! The desire for a much-needed downtime stays on our bucket list, but we really don’t make up for it due to a host of reasons. People should get some time off from their daily routines to unwind and recharge. Long weekends play a crucial role in contributing to the overall well-being of individuals. This downtime is crucial for mental health and well-being, reducing stress levels and preventing burnout. They serve as a time for relaxation, rejuvenation, and a chance to strike a healthier balance between work and personal life. As the New Year 2024 is here, we have curated a List of Long Weekends in 2024 in India that can help you plan your travel and holidays with your loved ones. Dry Days in India 2024 List With Festival & Event Dates: Get a Full Calendar With Dates When Alcohol Will Not Be Available for Sale.
Long weekends in India often coincide with holidays or special occasions, such as national holidays or festivals and events. These times provide opportunities for communities to come together, celebrate, and participate in events and traditions.
January 2024 Long Weekends Dates
December 30, 2023 (Saturday)
December 31, 2023 (Sunday)
January 1, 2024 – New Year (Monday)
January 13 (Saturday, Lohri)
January 14 (Sunday)
January 15 (Sunday, Makar Sankranti, Pongal)
January 26 (Friday, Republic Day)
January 27 (Saturday)
January 28 (Sunday).
March 2024 Long Weekends Dates
March 8, Friday, Mahashivratri
March 9, Saturday
Sunday, March 10, Sunday
March 23, Saturday
March 24, Sunday
March 25, Monday, Holi
March 29, Friday, Good Friday
March 30, Saturday
March 31: Sunday, Easter Sunday
May 2024 Long Weekends Dates
May 23, Thursday, Buddha Purnima
May 24: Take the day off
May 25, Saturday
May 26, Sunday
June 2024 Long Weekends Dates
June 15, Saturday
June 16, Sunday
June 17, Monday, Bakri Eid
August 2024 Long Weekends Dates
August 15, Thursday, Independence Day and Parsi New Year
August 16, Friday: Take leave
August 17, Saturday,
August 18, Sunday
August 19, Monday, Raksha Bandhan (restricted)
August 24, Saturday
August 25, Sunday
August 26, Monday, Janmashthami
September 2024 Long Weekends Dates
September 5, Thursday, Onam (restricted)
September 6, Friday: Take leave
September 7, Saturday: Ganesh Chaturthi
September 8, Sunday
September 14, Saturday
September 15, Sunday
September 15, Monday, Eid Milad un Nabi.
October 2024 Long Weekends Dates
October 11, Friday, Maha Navmi (restricted)
October 12, Saturday, Dussehra
October 13, Sunday
November 2024 Long Weekends Dates
November 1, Friday, Diwali
November 2, Saturday
November 3, Sunday, Bhai Dooj
November 15, Friday, Guru Nanak Jayanti
November 16, Saturday
November 17, Sunday
It is said that taking breaks, including long weekends, can improve productivity and enhance overall work performance. It allows individuals to return to work feeling refreshed and rejuvenated.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 05, 2024 11:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).