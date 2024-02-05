With the daily hustle, we usually don’t realise how exhausted and burnt out we are! The desire for a much-needed downtime stays on our bucket list, but we really don’t make up for it due to a host of reasons. People should get some time off from their daily routines to unwind and recharge. Long weekends play a crucial role in contributing to the overall well-being of individuals. This downtime is crucial for mental health and well-being, reducing stress levels and preventing burnout. They serve as a time for relaxation, rejuvenation, and a chance to strike a healthier balance between work and personal life. As the New Year 2024 is here, we have curated a List of Long Weekends in 2024 in India that can help you plan your travel and holidays with your loved ones. Dry Days in India 2024 List With Festival & Event Dates: Get a Full Calendar With Dates When Alcohol Will Not Be Available for Sale.

Long weekends in India often coincide with holidays or special occasions, such as national holidays or festivals and events. These times provide opportunities for communities to come together, celebrate, and participate in events and traditions.

January 2024 Long Weekends Dates

December 30, 2023 (Saturday)

December 31, 2023 (Sunday)

January 1, 2024 – New Year (Monday)

January 13 (Saturday, Lohri)

January 14 (Sunday)

January 15 (Sunday, Makar Sankranti, Pongal)

January 26 (Friday, Republic Day)

January 27 (Saturday)

January 28 (Sunday).

March 2024 Long Weekends Dates

March 8, Friday, Mahashivratri

March 9, Saturday

Sunday, March 10, Sunday

March 23, Saturday

March 24, Sunday

March 25, Monday, Holi

March 29, Friday, Good Friday

March 30, Saturday

March 31: Sunday, Easter Sunday

May 2024 Long Weekends Dates

May 23, Thursday, Buddha Purnima

May 24: Take the day off

May 25, Saturday

May 26, Sunday

June 2024 Long Weekends Dates

June 15, Saturday

June 16, Sunday

June 17, Monday, Bakri Eid

August 2024 Long Weekends Dates

August 15, Thursday, Independence Day and Parsi New Year

August 16, Friday: Take leave

August 17, Saturday,

August 18, Sunday

August 19, Monday, Raksha Bandhan (restricted)

August 24, Saturday

August 25, Sunday

August 26, Monday, Janmashthami

September 2024 Long Weekends Dates

September 5, Thursday, Onam (restricted)

September 6, Friday: Take leave

September 7, Saturday: Ganesh Chaturthi

September 8, Sunday

September 14, Saturday

September 15, Sunday

September 15, Monday, Eid Milad un Nabi.

October 2024 Long Weekends Dates

October 11, Friday, Maha Navmi (restricted)

October 12, Saturday, Dussehra

October 13, Sunday

November 2024 Long Weekends Dates

November 1, Friday, Diwali

November 2, Saturday

November 3, Sunday, Bhai Dooj

November 15, Friday, Guru Nanak Jayanti

November 16, Saturday

November 17, Sunday

It is said that taking breaks, including long weekends, can improve productivity and enhance overall work performance. It allows individuals to return to work feeling refreshed and rejuvenated.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 05, 2024 11:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).