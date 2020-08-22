Madras Day 2020 is on August 22. It is a festival organised to commemorate the founding of the city of Madras, which is now Chennai. This year’s will be the 381st birthday of the southern city. It is widely believed that Chennai (Madras) was founded on this date in 1639. Every year, the citizens of the city come up with various activities and events to celebrate history, culture and traditions of Chennai. The pandemic is having a significant impact of Madras Day 2020 celebration. But that cannot dampen the spirit of the Madras Day celebration. In this article, we bring you some stunning photos of Chennai that show the city’s natural beauty and aesthetic architecture. You can also send these images to your friends and family members on Madras Day 2020, and remind them, just how beautiful the city is. Madras Day 2020 Date, History and Significance: All About The Day to Recall The Journey of Present-Day Chennai.

It was on August 22, 1639, when the village of Madraspatnam or Chennapatnam was purchased by the East India Company from the viceroy of the Vijayanagar Empire. The city was rechristened to Chennai in 1996. The capital of Tamil Nadu, is known as the gateway to South India. It is a sprawling and busy, yet constructive, city with deep traditions and culture, which makes it a must-visit by travellers around the world. As we celebrate Madras Day 2020, let us look at some of the photos of most historical and iconic spots that will make you fall in love with the city, even more.

Universal Temple, Meditation Center in Chennai, Tamil Nadu

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chennai Tourism Official (@chennai_tourism) on Oct 15, 2018 at 4:51am PDT

Tiruvannamalai (திருவண்ணாமலை)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chennai Tourism Official (@chennai_tourism) on Sep 10, 2018 at 4:41am PDT

Chennai Coast!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chennai Tourism Official (@chennai_tourism) on Aug 7, 2018 at 4:28am PDT

Thiruvalluvar Statue at Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chennai Tourism Official (@chennai_tourism) on Aug 31, 2018 at 5:21am PDT

Our Lady of Lourdes Church

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chennai Tourism Official (@chennai_tourism) on Jun 27, 2018 at 4:22am PDT

Loyalla College

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chennai Tourism Official (@chennai_tourism) on Jun 8, 2018 at 5:31am PDT

Napier Bridge

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aksheya Bharadwaj (@aksheyabharadwaj) on Jul 12, 2020 at 4:53am PDT

In recent years, Chennai has achieved booming industrial growth across a range of sectors, which also gave it the nickname, “The Detroit of India.” On Madras Day 2020, let us celebrate the culture, history, traditions and beauty of Chennai, the heart of Tamil Nadu.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 22, 2020 07:22 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).