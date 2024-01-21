Manipur Foundation Day, observed on January 21, marks the establishment of the north-eastern Indian state of Manipur on this date in 1972. The day commemorates the formal merger of the former princely state of Manipur with the Indian Union. As you observe Manipur Foundation Day 2024, we at LatestLY, have compiled a list of 5 tourist attractions of the state that you must visit on this day. Manipur Foundation Day 2024 Greetings and WhatsApp Messages: Share Wishes, Images, Quotes, SMS and HD Wallpapers With Loved Ones on State Formation Day.

Manipur, nestled in the northeastern part of India, boasts a captivating array of tourist attractions that reflect its natural beauty, cultural richness, and historical significance. Loktak Lake, the largest freshwater lake in Northeast India, is renowned for its floating phumdis (heterogeneous mass of vegetation, soil, and organic matter). The Kangla Fort, steeped in history, stands as a symbol of Manipur's past, while the serene landscapes of the Shirui Kashong Peak and the Dzuko Valley offer breathtaking views. Manipur Statehood Day: Traditional Dishes From Manipur Cuisine That Are Finger-Licking Good!

1. Loktak Lake and Keibul Lamjao National Park

Loktak Lake is the largest freshwater lake in Northeast India, known for its floating phumdis. The lake is home to the Keibul Lamjao National Park, the world's only floating national park, and serves as a habitat for the endangered Sangai deer. Visitors can enjoy boat rides on the lake while appreciating the unique ecosystem and diverse birdlife.

Keibul Lamjao National Park (Photo Credits: Flickr)

2. Kangla Fort

Situated in Imphal, the Kangla Fort holds historical and cultural significance for Manipur. It was the seat of the erstwhile Manipuri kings and is adorned with ancient temples, royal residences, and artefacts. The fort provides a glimpse into the rich heritage of Manipur and offers panoramic views of the surrounding landscape.

Kangla Fort in Imphal (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

3. Shirui Kashong Peak

Located in the Ukhrul district, the Shirui Kashong Peak is known for its picturesque landscapes and is home to the rare Shirui Lily, which blooms during the summer months. The peak offers breathtaking views of the Manipur Valley and is a trekker's delight, attracting nature enthusiasts across the region.

4. Dzukou Valley

Straddling the border between Manipur and Nagaland, Dzukou Valley is a stunning landscape characterized by rolling hills, lush forests, and vibrant flowers. The valley is a popular trekking destination, especially during the blooming season when wildflowers carpet the hillsides, creating a mesmerizing spectacle.

Dzukou Valley (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

5. Ima Keithel (Mother's Market)

Situated in Imphal, Ima Keithel is a unique all-women's market where local women entrepreneurs run stalls. It is one of the largest markets in Asia and offers a fascinating glimpse into Manipur's culture and traditional trade. Visitors can explore a wide range of local handicrafts, textiles, and indigenous products at this vibrant market.

Ima Keithel (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

These attractions collectively showcase Manipur's diverse offerings, blending natural beauty, cultural heritage, and historical significance to create a compelling tourist experience. Wishing everyone a Happy Manipur Foundation Day 2024.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 21, 2024 12:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).