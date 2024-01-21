Meghalaya Statehood Day, observed on January 21, commemorates the day in 1972 when Meghalaya became a full-fledged state in the northeastern part of India. This significant occasion marks the culmination of the efforts to carve out an independent identity for the predominantly tribal state. As you observe Meghalaya Statehood Day 2024, we at LatestLY have put together a list of 5 tourist attractions that make the visit to this state very special. Authentic Cuisine of Meghalaya That Will Make You Plan a Trip to This Food Abode.

Meghalaya, often referred to as the "Abode of Clouds," is a haven for nature enthusiasts and adventure seekers, offering a myriad of captivating tourist attractions. The living root bridges in Cherrapunji and Mawlynnong, known as the cleanest village in Asia, showcase the indigenous ingenuity of the Khasi tribes. The breathtaking Mawsynram, renowned as the wettest place on Earth, captivates visitors with its lush green landscapes and cascading waterfalls. Tripura Statehood Day: Ujjayanta Palace to Unakoti, 5 Incredibly Beautiful Tourist Spots That Must Find a Place on Your Bucket List.

Living Root Bridges (Cherrapunji and Mawlynnong)

Meghalaya is famous for its unique living root bridges, particularly in Cherrapunji and Mawlynnong. Constructed by intertwining the aerial roots of rubber trees, these bridges are not only functional but also represent an extraordinary example of sustainable and traditional engineering.

Living Root Bridges (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Mawsynram

Known as the wettest place on Earth, Mawsynram attracts visitors with its lush green landscapes, picturesque valleys, and an abundance of waterfalls. The perennial rainfall contributes to the region's vibrant flora, creating a serene and captivating environment.

Mawsynram (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Umiam Lake

Also known as Barapani Lake, Umiam Lake is a scenic reservoir surrounded by hills and pine-covered landscapes. The lake offers a tranquil setting for water activities, boat rides, and picnics, making it a popular destination for both locals and tourists.

Umiam Lake (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Mawphlang Sacred Forest

Located near Shillong, the Mawphlang Sacred Forest is a biodiversity hotspot that is protected by the local Khasi community. The forest is considered sacred, and visitors can explore its pristine trails while witnessing unique flora, ancient trees, and an array of medicinal plants.

Mawphlang Sacred Forest (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Nohkalikai Falls

Plunging from a height of over 1,100 feet, Nohkalikai Falls is the tallest plunge waterfall in India. Surrounded by lush greenery, the waterfall creates a mesmerizing spectacle, and a viewpoint allows visitors to enjoy panoramic views of the surrounding landscape.

Nohkalikai Falls (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

These attractions collectively showcase the diverse natural beauty, cultural richness, and unique experiences that Meghalaya has to offer, making it a must-visit destination for travellers seeking an immersive and enchanting experience in northeastern India.

Wishing everyone a Happy Meghalaya Statehood Day 2024!

