National Tourism Day is celebrated in India every year on January 25. The day is celebrated in a bid to encourage people to travel to various parts of the country and explore the diverse landscapes that India has to offer. This helps promote tourism in the country and even helps economic growth. The theme for National Tourism Day 2024 is ‘Sustainable Journeys, Timeless Memories.’ No, this is not meant to be just another catchy phrase. The theme is a reminder that we need to be responsible and mindful in our travels. It encourages people to adopt eco-friendly practices and to leave a positive impact on the local people and communities. This National Tourism Day 2024, let’s make a vow to explore the best of India while being more mindful. When Is National Tourism Day 2024? Know Date, Theme, History and Significance of the Day That Highlights the Importance of Tourism in India.

Explore some of India's best destinations on National Tourism Day 2024, keeping in mind the theme 'Sustainable Journeys, Timeless Memories.'

1. Kerala

Kerala, God’s own country, is a lush paradise. When in Kerala, you have to experience the state’s eco-friendly side. Opt for accommodations that are nature-inspired; there are plenty. You can wake up to the melodious chirping of birds and the sweet fragrance of flowers. You can have delicious organic meals and even have the option of eating on a banana leaf. Take back souvenirs made of bamboo or coconut shells and help local craftsmen. You can learn a lot about community tourism and traditional farming, and you can even take part in different activities for a sustainable and memorable journey in Kerala.

2. Rajasthan

Rajasthan’s vibrant culture and unique architecture make this state a must-visit. When in Rajasthan, book accommodations that have solar power and rainwater harvesting. If palaces and forts are nearby, either do a cycling tour or go sightseeing on a camel or horseback. Support the local economy by purchasing items from the variety of colourful handwoven clothing, bags, accessories, and traditional jewellery at the stores. Go for guided tours that support wildlife conservation in Rajasthan’s national parks. Eat locally-sourced vegetarian meals to savour the true essence of Rajasthan’s rich heritage.

3. Uttar Pradesh

Explore the bustling streets of the many cities in Uttar Pradesh responsibly by choosing to take walking tours. Plan the areas or sites to be covered accordingly. The Chikankari embroidery is very specific to Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh. Purchasing it from local shops will help the local workers. Have fun doing eco-friendly things by the Ganges in Rishikesh, like cleaning up the river or helping make Agra greener by planting trees with local groups. When visiting holy sites, ensure you follow all guidelines and avoid littering in public areas. This way, your trip to Uttar Pradesh can be more meaningful.

4. Mizoram

Mizoram has breathtaking landscapes. When travelling to this gorgeous state, use local transport like buses or shared taxis to reduce your carbon footprint. Pick eco-friendly accommodations nearer to the tourist attractions. Join the dancers performing Mizoram’s unique dance form, ‘Cheraw,’ which has dancers using bamboo sticks for the steps. It shows their commitment to sustainability. Relish the Mizo cuisine by enjoying bamboo shoot recipes and other non-vegetarian dishes, which are sourced from local farms. Take part in their local festivals and participate or help as a volunteer.

5. Ladakh

When travelling to a tranquil place like Ladakh, relish the pure and clean air, which is a stark contrast to the air in the city. Enjoy the local food, like momos and thukpas, in local restaurants. Take a slow ride on a yak to explore the place without harming the surroundings. Taste yak milk products like butter tea and purchase yak wool products like shawls and sweaters from local artisans. When visiting historic monasteries like Thiskey and Hemis, be mindful of the rules, guidelines, and traditions. Stay at homestays to experience true Ladakhi hospitality, which will also help the locals. When exploring places like Nubra Valley or Pangong Lake, ensure you leave no waste behind. National Tourism Day Theme for 2024 and Last 5 Years: Everything You Need To Know About the Role of Tourism in India.

Let’s do our bit to preserve our world by taking more sustainable journeys while making lasting memories.

