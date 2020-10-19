The pandemic has hit the tourism industry very badly! Almost every country is working on reviving their tourism, some offering great offers while being extra cautious about welcoming tourists. While travel rules change for different places, Thailand is one among them and travelling here is about to become very expensive. Other than the usual passport and application forms, an individual's bank statements for 6 months will now be considered. One of the mandates being a bank balance of 500,000 baht (half a million baht) which is equivalent to 15,000 euros. In August, the country made 30-day stay mandatory which includes a 14- day quarantine. We tell you more list of documents and all that will be required for Thai Visa.

Documents Required for Thai Visa

A valid passport.

Copy of the passport.

Complete signed visa application form.

Recent colour passport-sized photographs. The photo has to be taken within last 6 months of your application.

Current bank statement. The closing balance for every month for the last 6 months has to be 15,000 euro/person.

Besides, the country has also launched a special tourist visa provision which offers a stay for 90 days! But again, there is a compulsory 12-day quarantine at a hospital of alternative property in Bangkok. Residents of Hong Kong and Macau will can stay in the country for nine months. This visa can be extended upto 270 days. This will however include hefty health insurance that will cover COVID-19 treatment and a two-week hotel quarantine. As per the consulate, applicants for the special tourist visas are required to provide a bank statement showing at least 500,000 baht (US$16,000) on deposit in the past six months. Want to Work From Home by The Beach? Bermuda Islands is Offering Year-Long Stays For Remote Workers, Know How to Apply.

Starting this month, the country has reopened for certain groups of foreigners on both short and long-term visits. These include foreign athletes, non-immigrant holder visas who are coming for business, foreigners seeking STV (Special Tourist Visa), Holders of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Business Travel Card and pilots and cabin crew of Thai Airways.

Overall, your trip to Thailand at least in the immediate few months is bound to get very expensive. Sipping on some cocktails, relaxing by the beach in crystal clear waters may have to halt for now.

