Hey, solo adventurers! Imagining or dreaming of those fun-filled adventures can be exciting and thrilling. Especially going on a solo trip is like stepping into a world of endless possibilities, and for the fearless female travellers, the excitement is double. Whether you are a thrill-seeking adventurer or a laid-back dreamer, every solo female traveller needs a destination that can not only give her a warm welcome but can also stir her soul, make her heart dance, and, most importantly, ensure her safety is never compromised. Choosing the perfect place to escape to is like picking the perfect book to read. You need a bit of curiosity and a bit of courage. So, if you’re a rookie waiting to spread her travel wings or a seasoned nomad looking for new horizons, you’ve come to the right place to discover some of the best destinations from around the world for solo female travellers. It’s time to channel your inner Elizabeth Gilbert from Eat, Pray, Love and turn that wanderlust into reality! Indian Women Prefer Travel Solo and Exploring More Destinations Abroad Becomes New Trend.

1. Japan

Japan (Photo Credits: Pexels)

Japan is a must-visit destination for solo female travellers. The country is a perfect blend of centuries-old traditions and super-advanced technology. Japan is rich in culture and equally strict with safety measures. The cities of Tokyo and Kyoto are constantly buzzing with excitement but are very safe for women, making these cities a dream paradise for solo female travellers. The public transport is as reliable as your favourite cosy sweater, and the crime rate is very low overall. Imagine sipping matcha tea in Kyoto while gazing at the ancient temples. Tokyo, on the other hand, is the livelier city. It has a number of modern wonders waiting to be explored. The locals? They are known to be friendly and helpful, ensuring you enjoy a comfortable and fun vacation in the Land of the Rising Sun.

2. Norway

Norway (Photo Credits: Pexels)

Norway is a fantastic destination for solo female travellers. Norway has breathtaking landscapes and scenery. Cities like Oslo and Bergen are not just safe but also quaint and super charming. Getting around in Norway is a piece of cake because of the great public transport and extremely low crime rates. You can learn more about the country’s culture by exploring museums like the Viking Ship Museum, or you can take a stroll down the historic old town of Gamlebyen. Over in Bergen, the place is like a snug, laid-back safe haven with fjords and mountains surrounding it. You can enjoy some local Norwegian cuisine, participate in the local festivals, or go chasing the northern lights in Tromso. The warm-hearted locals and the stunning scenery will ensure you have a super-fun adventure in Norway.

3. Portugal

Portugal (Photo Credits: Pexels)

Portugal is an often-overlooked destination in Europe. It is a gem of a place in terms of both cultural experiences and safety, making Portugal another must-visit destination for solo female travellers. Cities like Porto and Lisbon are not just exceptionally beautiful and colourful; they have a super chilled, laid-back, and friendly vibe too. The local transport is reliable, and crime rates are generally low in these areas. When in Lisbon, you can explore historic places like Alfama and try some of the mouth-watering pastries. The pastéis de nata is a very popular pastry, and it is a must-try. Porto, on the other hand, has the perfect riverside setting. There are many delicious, heartwarming soups, tarts, traditional Portuguese food, and seafood dishes to try while you are enjoying the lively and vibrant streets of Portugal.

4. Switzerland

Switzerland (Photo Credits: Pexels)

Switzerland has picture postcard surroundings everywhere. It is like a fairytale place, especially for female solo travellers. For years now, the country has been rocking its reputation of being a super safe country for women with extremely low crime rates. Every city is well-connected, and the public transport system is stellar. You can take a train or drive to Zurich for Swiss vibes by strolling through the city’s cute old town. Treat your taste buds to some delicious and gooey Swiss fondue and some out-of-this-world chocolate because why not? You can get cosy by the lake in Geneva, soak up the stunning scenery, and enjoy the cool, crisp air. And the Alps? They’re not just mountains. They’re the background to your next Instagram profile picture. Switzerland awaits your solo adventure.

5. Bhutan

Bhutan (Photo Credits: Pexels)

Bhutan is another hidden gem for solo female travellers. The country might be small in size, but it holds the title of being the happiest country in the world, and it is also one of the safest countries. Bhutan has a rich culture and traditions. Cities like Thimphu and Paro are not just breathtakingly beautiful; they have very warm and friendly locals and a very secure vibe. The community is very tight-knit, and hence, the crime rates are low, too. As the country is small, it is possible to explore the entire country within ten days. You can visit monasteries like the Paro Taktsang Monastery and take part in the many festivals and traditional dances. The local cuisine includes a lot of spices, chillies, and cheese. Wherever you go in Bhutan, you will experience a sense of peace and tranquillity.

So, whether you plan to chase the northern lights in Norway, sip on tea in Japan, dance your way through Portugal, hike the mountains of Switzerland, or delve into the culture of Bhutan, the world is your oyster! Pack your bags and let your solo journey be the blockbuster you always imagined it to be!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 30, 2024 02:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).