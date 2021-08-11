Enjoying the exquisiteness of lush greenery, breathing fresh air, monsoons enhance the beauty of nature like no other season! Imagine planning a trip to scenic places with your friends or loved ones by embracing the calmness and brushing away the chaotic city life for once. So, if you are someone who loves taking up adventurous activities and has been driven crazy by the nature, you definitely need to explore places in India.

We bring you a list of seven best places to travel to in India this August that will give you the best monsoon experience.

Athirapally

The best place for tourists to visit in August, Athirapally is located in the Chalakudy Taluk of Thrissur district and is ought to be one of the best places to explore in Kerala. If you are someone who loves waterfall and water adventure, this place should be a must on your bucket list. Other places that you can visit here are Charpa Falls, Anakkayam, Sholayar Dam, Vazhachal Forest Gardens, Thumburmuzhi Gardens, Malakkappara Tea Gardens.

Wayanad

With Backpacking at Edakkal Caves, Safari at Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary, this place provides a striking scenic balance between natural landscapes and rich wildlife, Wayanad is one place you can visit for a refreshing vacation. Other places to visit in Wayanad are Chembra Peak, Kuruvadweep waterfalls, Bandipur National Park, Mudumalai National Park, Pookode Lake, Banasura Sagar Dam.

Jaipur

The Pink City will paint you in its colour with its relaxed charm and imperial insignia emphasizing on the richness and the royal state of Rajasthan. One of the best months to visit, Jaipur will take you on a tour of imposing forts and palaces that make the sparkling grandeur of the city. One of the best places to carry out your adventure Jaipur can take you for Air Balloon Ride, Paragliding, Camping, Jeep Safari, Camel Ride. Also, don't dare to miss, Hawa Mahal, Amer Fort, Jantapla Mantar, Chokhi Dhani, Birla Mandir, Ram Nivas Garden.

Diu

One of the most soothing retreats, Diu is a major source of attraction moving away from the chaotic and stressful city life. The picturesque sea beaches, calm vicinity and serene weather of August set up this place perfectly in one of the best places to visit this August. The place gives you other beauties to relish like Nagoa Beach, Shell Museum, Jalandhar Shrine, Diu Fort, Gangeshwar Temple. The cherry on the cake is the Bonfire On Beach, Camping, Boat Tour, Bar Hopping, Birdwatching.

Agumbe

Imagine being on a trip and enjoying the spectacular dreamy sunset of all time. Yes, you can see this when you visit Agumbe. This place is one of the best vacation spots in August as far as monsoon getaways near Bangalore. All you can do here is a trek to Koodlu Theertha falls, hike the Jogi Gundi falls, visit the Sunset Point or even spot a King Cobra. Other scenic beauties that you can relish here are by visiting Sunset View Point, Barkana Falls, Onake Abbi Falls, Someshwara Wildlife Sanctuary.

Bikaner

Rajasthan is one such state that entices everyone with its beauty of old heritage and culture. One another place that takes your breath away is Bikaner. This is one of the iconic places to visit in August, confined by the presence of Thar desert and being home to the famous Junagarh fort built in 16th century. Lalgarh Palace, Junagarh Fort, Gajner Palace, National Research Centre on Camel are few places you can step on while you visit Bikaner. Not to forget, also do try these traditional Camel safaris, Bird-watching at Gajner Sanctuary, Boating at Gajner Lake.

Andaman

The sparking white sand, marvellous azure waters and palm trees will take away your breath as the magical island of Andaman looks like a paradise. If you are a die-hard fan of water sports, sunsets and sunrise, this place suits you the best for an August getaway. The tourists also love the rich marine diversity, stunning coral reefs, and bountiful showers too.

So if you are planning for a trip in August, these are some quite refreshing and beautiful places one can visit! Make sure you strictly follow COVID-19 protocols to ensure safe travels.

