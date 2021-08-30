A place that signifies serenity, tranquillity, Northeast India is a picturesque treat for travellers to visit. A perfect getaway for visitors and tourists, Northeastern states are among the best places to visit and have an ultimate trip. The period between March to June is considered to be the best time for a North-East trip. All the seven sisters (Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura) plus Sikkim (it's the brother state) are a tourist attraction and visual treat and so we bring you the seven best places to visit in North East India in September. Rajasthan Trip On The Cards? Know The Best Time to Visit Jaisalmer, Udaipur And Jaipur.

Majuli, Assam

Away from the chaotic city life, Majuli in Assam gives you the best tourist place to go to with its exotic beauty. Draped in lush greenery and fresh water, Majuli is one of the most clean, safe and eco-friendly cities to come across. Not only this, the tribal culture is one of the major attractions as you meet people grounded to their culture and tradition. Residing through the Brahmaputra, Majuli is pollution-free covered with natural beauty. It has till now attracted many tourists with its charm.

Majuli, Assam Representational Purpose Only (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Shillong, Meghalaya

Regarded as ‘Scotland of the East’, Shillong is one place that showcases countless pine trees like the one we read in books. The place shows age-old traditions and scenic landscapes with nature being at its best. Besides its picturesque scenery, Shillong also has beautiful mountain peaks, ancient museums etc.

Shillong Representational Purpose Only (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bhalukpong, Arunachal Pradesh

This one calls for nature’s heaven. Bhalukpong not just gives you serene beauty but also takes you on a wildlife adventure. This place is a perfect combination of various activities clubbed with beauty and tranquillity.

Bhalukpong Representational Purpose Only (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Sikkim

One among the natural beauties and known as a brother state, Sikkim is a visual treat for visitors. If you are a mountain lover, this is one place you need to visit. Monasteries, motorable roads, Sikkim is a perfect getaway for travellers.

Sikkim Representational Purpose Only (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Ziro, Arunachal Pradesh

Oozing out traditional customs and traditions, Ziro in Arunachal Pradesh is a place with peaceful weather. Known for its lush green pine trees and rice fields, Ziro comes as the best place to visit in any season.

Ziro in Arunachal Pradesh (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Lunglei, Mizoram

This is a perfect landscape of natural beauty. Lunglei is an excellent place if you want to escape from the hustle-bustle of the city as it takes you to nature’s best offerings. This place is a perfect getaway if you love trekking and sports.

Lunglei Representative Purpose Only (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Cherrapunji, Meghalaya

A major disappointment for all would be if you don’t visit Cherrapunji. Drenched in rain, this place is blessed with scenic beauty. A perfect place for trek lovers, this place is a perfect destination for travellers especially during the rainy season. 8 Tourist Places to Visit in Meghalaya for Nature Lovers.

Cherrapunji Representational Purpose Only (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Senapati, Manipur

Covered in dense forest, Manipur’s Senapati is one of the best places to visit while you are in the Northeast. One can explore the woodland and also get along with the locals to know and discover the various traditions and customs associated with their culture. Manipur Tourism: From Mystical Monoliths to Kangla Fort, Here're 9 Must-Visit Places.

Senapati in Manipur (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Jampui Hills, Tripura

Located 1000 meters above sea level, Jampui Hills in Tripura is blessed with beautiful valleys and sceneries. This place is also famous for oranges. If you are visiting Tripura, the top attractions are Ujjayanta Palace, Wildlife Sanctuary. There is a great variety of wildlife species along with 150 different species of birds in Sepahijala Wildlife sanctuary. Tripura Tourism: Top Sightseeing Places To Visit in the Hilly State of Northeast India.

Jampui Hills in Tripura (Photo Credits: Instagram)

So, these were some of our choices for the best places to visit and explore the northeast. If you have come across any other place then do mention it in the comments below!

