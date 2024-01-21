Tripura Statehood Day celebrated on January 21, marks the recognition of Tripura as a full-fledged state within the Indian Union in 1972. On this significant day, the state commemorates the culmination of its distinct journey towards autonomy and self-governance. As you observe Tripura Statehood Day 2024, we at LatestLY, have bought together a list of 5 tourist attractions of Tripura you must know about. WhatsApp Status, Images, HD Wallpapers, Greetings and SMS for Tripura State Foundation Day.

Tripura, a picturesque state in north-eastern India, boasts a tapestry of local attractions that seamlessly blend natural beauty, cultural heritage, and historical significance. The Ujjayanta Palace in Agartala stands as a magnificent architectural gem and a symbol of Tripura's royal history. Neermahal, a water palace located in the middle of the Rudrasagar Lake, offers a surreal experience with its blend of Mughal and Hindu architectural styles. Tripura Tourism: Top Sightseeing Places To Visit in the Hilly State of Northeast India.

1. Ujjayanta Palace (Agartala)

The Ujjayanta Palace, located in Agartala, is a stunning architectural masterpiece that served as the royal palace of the erstwhile Tripura Kingdom. Surrounded by beautiful gardens, the palace now houses the Tripura State Museum, exhibiting a rich collection of artefacts, royal regalia, and cultural exhibits.

Ujjayanta Palace (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

2. Neermahal (Rudrasagar Lake)

Neermahal, the "Water Palace," is situated in the middle of Rudrasagar Lake near Melaghar. This enchanting palace, built in a fusion of Hindu and Mughal architectural styles, offers a picturesque setting and is accessible by boat, making it a unique and serene destination.

Neermahal (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

3. Tripura Sundari Temple

Perched on a hill in Udaipur, the Tripura Sundari Temple is dedicated to the goddess Tripura Sundari, a revered deity in the region. The temple's architecture and the panoramic view from the hill make it a significant religious and cultural site.

Tripura Sundari Temple (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

4. Sepahijala Wildlife Sanctuary

Located near Agartala, the Sepahijala Wildlife Sanctuary is a haven for nature lovers. It houses a variety of flora and fauna, including endangered species such as spectacled monkeys and clouded leopards. The sanctuary also features a zoo, a botanical garden, and a lake for boating.

Deer Spotted at Sepahijala Wildlife Sanctuary (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

5. Unakoti

Unakoti is an ancient archaeological site with rock carvings and sculptures dating back to the 7th–9th centuries. The site features colossal rock-cut images of Hindu deities and is surrounded by lush greenery, creating a mystical and culturally significant atmosphere.

Unakoti Hills Tripura (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

These attractions showcase the diverse offerings of Tripura, combining historical, cultural, and natural elements to create a compelling and enriching travel experience. Wishing everyone a Happy Tripura Statehood Day 2024.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 21, 2024 12:29 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).