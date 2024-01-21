Uttar Pradesh Foundation Day, celebrated on January 24, marks the establishment of the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh in 1950. This significant day commemorates the reorganisation of states based on linguistic and cultural factors following India's independence. As you observe Uttar Pradesh Foundation Day 2024, we at LatestLY, have bought together a list of 5 tourist attractions of the state that you must visit at least once in a lifetime. Uttar Pradesh Day Greetings: Best Quotes on UP Diwas With HD Images and WhatsApp Messages to Mark The Foundation Day of the State.

Uttar Pradesh, India's most populous state, boasts a plethora of tourist attractions that span across historical, cultural, and religious landscapes. The diverse attractions of the state make it a treasure trove for travellers seeking a blend of history, culture, and spirituality. National Tourism Day Theme for 2024 and Last 5 Years: Know All About the Role of Tourism in India.

1. Ayodhya Ram Mandir

Considered the birthplace of Lord Rama, Ayodhya is a sacred city with numerous temples and historical sites. Ram Mandir will be inaugurated on January 22 and is the most-anticipated place to visit in the country. The Ram Janmabhoomi, Hanuman Garhi, and Kanak Bhawan are among the significant religious and cultural landmarks in this pilgrimage destination.

2. Taj Mahal in Agra

A UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of the Seven Wonders of the World, the Taj Mahal in Agra is an iconic symbol of love and architectural beauty. Built by Emperor Shah Jahan in memory of his wife, Mumtaz Mahal, the white marble mausoleum attracts millions of visitors each year.

Taj Mahal. (Photo Credit- ANI)

3. Varanasi

Situated on the banks of the Ganges River, Varanasi is one of the oldest continuously inhabited cities in the world. Known for its ghats, ancient temples, and spiritual significance, Varanasi offers a unique blend of culture, tradition, and a mesmerizing view of Hindu rituals along the river.

Varanasi (Photo Credits: Pexels)

4. Fatehpur Sikri

A historical city founded by Emperor Akbar, Fatehpur Sikri is a UNESCO World Heritage Site near Agra. The city boasts well-preserved Mughal architecture, including the Buland Darwaza, Panch Mahal, and Jama Masjid, providing a glimpse into the grandeur of the Mughal era.

Fatehpur Sikri, Ornamental Pool and Panch Mahal (Photo Credits: Flickr)

5. Prayagraj (Allahabad)

Known for the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers, Prayagraj holds immense religious importance. The Kumbh Mela, held every 12 years, attracts millions of pilgrims and is the largest religious gathering in the world. The city also hosts historical sites like the Allahabad Fort and the Triveni Sangam.

Allahabad, Triveni Sangam (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

These attractions highlight the cultural, historical, and religious diversity of Uttar Pradesh, making it a compelling destination for tourists seeking a rich and immersive travel experience. Wishing everyone a Happy Uttar Pradesh Foundation Day 2024!

