Royal Caribbean Intertantional's 'Icon of the Seas' ship is the world's largest cruise ship that is going to make its official debut in January 2024. The ship is said to be five times bigger than the Titanic. The massive cruise ship will be the world's largest waterpark at sea.

The Titanic started its voyage in April 1912 before it met with an unfortunate accident, and nearly after 111 years, the 'Icon of the Seas' cruise ship is going to be launched, which is five times the iconic ship Titanic. Here's everything you need to know about the massive 'Icon of the Seas' cruise ship.

Structure of Icon of the Seas Ship

The large vessel of the ship is 365 meters long, which is nearly around 1,200 feet. It weighs in at 250,800 tonnes. The ship built for Royal Caribbean International at a shipyard in Finland will most likely be delivered in October this year.

World's Largest Cruise Ship in the Making:

Capacity of the Cruise Ship

The Icon of the Seas ship will easily hold 7,600 passengers and 2,350 members of crew. The actual at-sea capacity of the ship is estimated at around 10,000 people. The first trial of the ship was successful after it was tested in the open waters.

Sneak-Peek Into the World's Largest Cruise Ship:

Features of the Massive Cruise Ship

The pictures and videos of the Icon of the Seas cruise ship show a water park-like replica of the sea. The humongous vessel will feature no less than six record-breaking slides. The massive ship is estimated to have seven pools and nine whirlpools.

Video Of the World's Largest Cruise Ship:

Debut of World's Largest Cruise Ship

The construction of the Icon of the Seas cruise ship was completed in a shipyard in Finland in June, and it was also tested out on the open water for the first time. Currently, the world’s largest cruise ship is Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas which is 1,188 feet in length and has around 18 decks.

Royal Caribbean International's Icon of the Seas ship will be open to the public from January 2024 onwards. Waterpark enthusiasts and cruise lovers all around the world are eagerly waiting for the launch of the ship.

