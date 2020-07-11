Trust’N & Lil Myro released a new track called Lucy. The song’s summer vibe makes it a perfect track to be dropping in the middle of July.

The track was produced by Lukexi and written by Trust’N and Lil Myro. Trust’N said, “Lucy is just a song Myro and I whipped up really easily in the studio. I came up with the melody and then we just went back and forth freestyling. We played it back and thought it was heat.”

The duo has been making music together since high school after becoming close on their school's basketball team. The connection between the two artists can easily be heard in the song as their two voices blend together very well giving the track a unique sound,

Listen to the track here:

