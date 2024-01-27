This online casinos UAE review addresses all the key problems that local players face and gives answers to the most important questions. Can players from the UAE gamble online for real money and how? What casino sites are available and are those casino sites safe? What games to choose? What casino bonuses can players claim?

We have conducted massive research to provide up-to-date information about all the crucial nuances of online casino real money gambling in the UAE. Here, you will find a list of recommended casino sites and casino reviews. We also explain how to choose a high-quality, reliable online casino to play in the UAE.

10 Best Online Casinos UAE 2024

To provide this review of UAE casinos online, we have checked over 40 casino sites that accept players from the UAE for real-money online gambling. Our experts have picked only the most reliable and reputable platforms from this pool of websites.

We were looking for casino sites that are licensed, accept cryptocurrency, and have big game collections.

Online casinos that have both English and Arabic website versions and customer support were our focus. The majority of online casinos we recommend have mobile applications for iOS and Android devices, and their websites are mobile-optimized to play on smartphones and tablets.

We have tested the chosen casinos on the following devices:

Windows and MacOS Desktops

iOS

Android

We also looked for VPN-friendly casino sites that provide the utmost user data protection. Based on these criteria, and more, we have selected some of the best casinos in UAE that we can recommend.

UAE Online Gambling Laws

Currently, the UAE legislation prohibits all online casinos and land-based casinos (including cruise ships). Only racing facilities are allowed at the time of writing. Access to online casinos overseas is controlled and such sites are mostly censored by the Internet Access Management Policy.

Most casino online real money sites get banned but those high-quality and protected sites allowing VPNs still accept local players.

However, these players have to gamble at their own risk and peril. The government can legally prosecute and punish them, and the punishments are severe.

The players also have to double-check whether the websites they reach out to are licensed and reliable for real-money gambling. It is also important to read the terms and conditions carefully to avoid any rule violations while playing.

The UAE casino gamblers have some hope on the horizon though. In 2023, the government announced the creation of a legal regulatory body that will oversee and control commercial gaming in the country.

The online gambling industry develops quickly, it is a source of taxes in the country and a huge attraction for tourists.

The UAE wants to create a national lottery and some national gaming framework for legal play. However, the details are still to be announced.

GunsBet Casino - Best Online Casino UAE 2024

GunsBet Casino (Photo Credits: File Image)

Gunsbet is a quality online casino UAE that has one of the most widespread igaming licenses in the world - the one issued by Curacao. This way, Gunsbet can operate in many jurisdictions, including the UAE. It is represented in social media and players can find its accounts. This is the best online casino with decent customer support. The support includes 24/7 live chat, a detailed FAQ, and responsible gambling tools. All complaints from the players, if any, are handled by an independent party.

Bonuses

The welcome bonus at Gunsbet is a 100% cash match up to $300 plus 100 FS. The bonus code is BONUS100. The smallest eligible deposit is $30. This bonus has to be wagered through 40 times.

Other promotions are deposit-based reload bonuses, tournaments, the casino’s own lottery, and a VIP program. The VIP program has seven statuses. Its perks include comp points exchanged for real money, exclusive bonuses, and more.

Games

Gunsbet boasts a big lobby of 5,000 games. There are slots, fixed and progressive jackpots, and Bitcoin slot games. Table games have two sections - classic automated poker, blackjack, and roulette variations, and live dealer games. The live games section is bigger: there are also game shows, rare games like Andar Bahar, and more.

Payments

Cryptocurrencies accepted are Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Tether, and Ripple. The smallest possible withdrawal is $30 or equivalent in crypto.

Pros:

Arabic website version

Compatible with all platforms and devices

Official mobile apps

Phone support is available

Cons:

Small table and card games section

Winz.io Casino - Best New Real Money Casino 2024

Winz.io Casino (Photo Credits: File Image)

Another Curacao-licensed real money casino online, Winz.io offers helpful 24/7 support for assistance and a comprehensive FAQ. It deals with customer complaints professionally and employs a full range of responsible gambling tools - deposit and loss limits, cooling-off, and self-exclusion. Winz.io also has third-party certificates of trust.

Bonuses

There is a huge welcome bonus for newcomers called the WOW bonus. The offer is a 100% match up to $5,000 or 200 mBTC, the bonus code is WOW. There is also a bonus wheel that unlocks after the first deposit. The best thing is that the welcome bonus and the bonus wheel prizes are all wager-free. The eligible deposit range is $20 - $100.

Other promotions are welcome bonuses for live casino, welcome bonuses for sports, drops and wins, and tournaments. This online casino in UAE has a VIP Club that rewards its members with custom bonuses, cashbacks, and quick cashouts.

Games

The lobby contains 5,000 from 80 software providers. The slots section offers crash games, bonus buy, jackpots, drops and wins, and more. The automated table games section offers blackjack, roulette, baccarat, poker, sic bo, keno, and bingo. Live games are as versatile.

Winz.io has a sports betting section. There, players can enjoy virtual sports, or esports that includes football, tennis, basketball, badminton, boxing, golf, and hockey.

Payments

Users can make payments in the following coins - Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Tether, Ripple, Tron, Binance, and Cardano. The minimum deposit/withdrawal is $20 or equivalent (depending on the payment method).

Pros:

Wager-free bonuses

No cap on free spins wins

Cons:

No Arabic website version

No live cash in Arabic

BitStarz Casino - Best Crypto Casino UAE

BitStarz Casino (Photo Credits: File Image)

BitStarz is one of the first cryptocurrency casinos in the industry and it takes proper care of its customers. There is an exchange right on the platform and detailed instructions on buying crypto. The license is from Curacao. The online casino with real money has all the necessary responsible gambling tools to provide safe gaming.

Bonuses

The bonuses are generous. The welcome package goes as follows:

Welcome package - $500 or 5 BTC + 180 Free Spins

1st deposit: 100% up to $100 or 1 BTC;

2nd deposit: 50% up to $100 or 1 BTC;

3rd deposit: 50% up to $200 or 2 BTC;

4th deposit: 100% up to $100 or 1 BTC.

The minimum eligible deposit is $20. The wagering requirements are x40.

Regular players can also enjoy slot wars, table wars, and reload bonuses. Unfortunately, free spin promotions are not available to UAE players.

The VIP Starz Club perks are a dedicated manager, faster cashouts, and customized bonuses.

Games

BitStarz has 4,500 games and the collection constantly grows. There are slots, table and card games, BitStarz originals, jackpots, exclusive games, Bitcoin slots, a live dealer games section, and game shows.

Payments

Users at BitStarz can deposit and withdraw in Bitcoin, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Ripple, Dogecoin, Cardano, Binance Coin, Tron, and Tether. The lowest withdrawal limit is $50 or equivalent.

Pros:

Well-known and award-winning casino

Players can exchange cryptocurrency for fiat currency on this platform

Cons:

No phone support

No Arabic website version

Loki Casino - Best Bitcoin Casino in UAE

Loki Casino (Photo Credits: File Image)

Established back in 2016, Loki UAE online casino has been a safe gaming place since then. Holding a Curacao license, it is proper for UAE players. Any questions can be answered in the 24/7 live chat.

Bonuses

The welcome package works for three first deposits. The first bonus is a 125% match up to $6,000 plus 100 free spins. The second one is a 50% match up to $6,000 plus 50 free spins. The third one is an 80% match up to $6,000 plus 80 free spins. All bonuses have to be wagered through 40 times. The lowest deposit that allows you to claim the bonus is $30.

Other promotions by Loki UAE online casino are daily cashback, weekly reloads, live game bonuses, and a VIP program. The program includes six statuses, each offering more spins and bigger cash bonuses. There are also tournaments for regular players.

Games

With 6,000 games in the lobby, it is hard to get bored at Loki online casino. The game variety is slots, table games (blackjack, roulette, poker), and jackpots. The live dealer section contains 500 more games - roulette, blackjack, baccarat, sic bo, and others in different languages. There are also special crypto games.

Payments

Bitcoin, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Tether, and Ripple can be used for payments. The minimum withdrawal is $30 or equivalent.

Pros:

Phone support

Official mobile casino apps for different systems

Responsible gambling tools

Cons:

No Arabic website version

No live chat in Arabic

Rabona Casino - Best Casino & Sports Betting Platform

Rabona Casino (Photo Credits: File Image)

Rabona casino online UAE has everything needed for safe and secure operations and for players’ convenience. Licensed by Curacao and accepting users from the UAE, it has a FAQ and will help resolve any issues via the 24/7 live chat. All players are invited to apply responsible gambling tools for controlled playing.

Bonuses

There are sports bonuses and casino bonuses. The sports bonuses include welcome, cashback, jackpot, and reload. The casino bonuses range from crypto welcome bonus, cash drops, and table games bonuses, to slot races, free spins, weekly reload, and live cashback.

The casino welcome bonus for new customers works for four first deposits. Upon making their first deposit, the player can grab a 50% match up to $1,500 plus 100 free spins. The second bonus is a 100% match up to $250. The third bonus is a 100% match up to $250, and the fourth is a 25% match up to $500. The wagering requirements are x35 for cash bonuses and x40 for free spins.

Games

There are 8,700 games in total. The games are slots, exclusive games, jackpots, table games, and live casino games. The sports section has 38 sports represented, 15 virtual sports leagues, and horse racing.

Payments

Deposits and withdrawals are possible with Tether, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Dogecoin, and Tron. The smallest transaction limit is $10.

Pros:

iOS and Android mobile casino apps

Arabic website version and customer support

Cons:

No phone customer support.

NeoSpin Casino - Best Casino to Play Online Slots

NeoSpin Casino (Photo Credits: File Image)

With the UAE-compatible igaming license from Curacao, NeoSpin UAE online casino is a good choice for real-money gambling. It provides all the needed tools for responsible gambling and offers decent customer support via 24/7 live chat.

Bonuses

The welcome bonus can be activated only for the first deposit but the bonus itself is huge. Upon depositing at least $30, the player can get a 100% match up to $7,000 plus 100 free spins. The wagering requirements are x40. Other bonuses are free spins, reload bonuses, cashbacks, and tournaments.

The casino’s loyalty program has 16 levels. The prizes are cash loot boxes and a wheel of fortune spins.

Games

NeoSpin can be proud of its games collection that reaches 5,800 titles. The number of game developer studios is 80. The games include slots, automated table games, fixed and progressive jackpots, and crypto games. The live dealer section contains roulette, blackjack, game shows, and more.

NeoSpin online casino in UAE also has its own lottery.

Payments

Cryptocurrencies available for depositing and withdrawing are Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Dogecoin, and Ripple. The lowest withdrawal limit is $30 or equivalent.

Pros:

Official mobile applications

Big choice of games

A huge welcome bonus

Cons:

No Arabic website version

KingBilly Casino -Best Casino With Live Dealer

KingBilly Casino (Photo Credits: File Image)

King Billy is one of the most user-friendly real money online casinos. It is reputable and reliable. Players can follow it on social media and connect with managers there. King Billy has a Curacao license and third-party trust seals. The casino has won numerous awards throughout these years.

Users will find all the safety measures in place at King Billy. They are also guaranteed awesome customer support via live chat, FAQ, and responsible gambling tools.

Bonuses

King Billy casino is particularly known for its bonuses. The welcome package works for the first four deposits. The bonuses go in the following way:

100% match up to $500 plus 100 FS;

50% match up to %500 plus 50 FS (the promo code is WELCOME2);

25% match up to $1,000 (the promo code is WELCOME3);

75% match up to $500 plus 100 FS (the promo code is WELCOME4);

The minimum deposit is $10, the wagering requirements are x30. No maximum win cap!

Other promotions at King Billy are the crypto welcome package, cashback, free spins, and tournaments. Unfortunately, the VIP club is not available for the UAE players.

Games

There are plenty of games, including slots (bonus buy, megaways, exclusive, crash games), jackpots (fixed and progressive), table games, video poker, and live games (roulette, blackjack, baccarat, poker).

Payments

One can deposit and withdraw in Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Tether. The smallest allowed withdrawal limit is $20.

Pros:

A low-deposit casino

No maximum win cap for the welcome package

Many different promotions

Official mobile apps

Cons:

No Arabic website version

The VIP club is not available for UAE

Onluck Casino - Best Crypto Gambling Site

Onluck Casino (Photo Credits: File Image)

As it can be guessed by the name, Onluck Casino is particularly focused on crypto gambling. This award-winning UAE online casino was opened in 2022. It holds a Curacao license. Users will benefit from quality customer services that include 24/7 live chat and a detailed FAQ.

Bonuses

To claim the first deposit bonus, new customers have to use the BETSFTD bonus code. The minimum deposit is 0.00066 BTC (double-check the casino bonus terms for other currencies). The bonus is 100% up to 1 BTC. The bonus has to be wagered 40 times.

Other promotions are cashbacks, reload bonuses, and mystery boxes. Regular players can participate in tournaments. The loyalty program offers extra perks upon comp points accumulation.

Games

One of the biggest lobbies in the list - 7,000 products - belongs to the Bets.io UAE online casino. There are slots with different mechanics, including fixed and progressive jackpot slots. Other games are table and live, featuring classics like roulette and blackjack, and innovative game shows. Bets.io has its own lottery. Sports betting fans can make bets on live sports and esports (40 variations).

Payments

Customers can buy cryptocurrencies right on the platform. The available and acceptable crypto coins are Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether, Ripple, Cardano, Binance Coin, Dai, and Tron.

Pros:

Arabic website version

Customer support in Arabic

Official mobile applications

Cons:

Self-exclusion is the only responsible gambling tool

Ice Casino - Good Choice of Bonuses

IceCasino is a stylish and comparatively new online casino UAE with a Curacao license and even more, with an eCOGRA certificate. Players can rest assured that their money, data, and their casino wins will be handled safely and with care.

Ice Casino (Photo Credits: File Image)

Bonuses

There are many bonuses for players at IceCasino. The welcome package can be claimed for the first four deposits:

120% match up to $300 plus 120 free spins;

125% match up to $250 plus 50 free spins;

100% match up to $200 plus 25 free spins;

110% match up to $300 plus 25 free spins.

The lowest deposit is $10. Cash bonuses have to be wagered 40 times, free spins have to be wagered 35 times.

Other promotions are High roller bonuses, cashbacks, reload bonuses, drops and wins, and tournaments. The casino’s Loyalty program of 99 levels allows the players to accumulate comp points and exchange them for bonuses and cashbacks.

Games

The casino states that at the time of writing, it has 3,500 games from 90 software providers. The games are slots, live casino online (roulette, blackjack, game shows, sic bo, and lottery), and table games with classic products.

Payments

There are very few payment options that players in the UAE can use. These include Visa, Visa Secure, and Mifinity e-wallet for crypto. Unfortunately, this online casino Dubai does not provide any extra information about payment rules before each player registers. Then they will see their available options and limits.

Pros:

eCOGRA certificate of fairness

Big welcome package and many other bonuses

24/7 live chat for support

Cons:

No Arabic website version

No customer support in Arabic

Limited payment options

Cat Casino - Best Low Deposit Casino

Cat Casino (Photo Credits: File Image)

This UAE online casino operates according to the concept of “what you see is what you get”. It holds a Curacao license and can accept players from the UAE. Their convenience is guaranteed due to the 24/7 live chat and some responsible gaming tools. This is a nice casino with a decent set of games and simple bonuses.

Bonuses

The welcome package is impressive. It works for the first five deposits and the bonuses are provided in the following manner:

100% match up to $300 plus 150 free spins;

50% match up to $400;

25% match up to $500;

50% match up to $400;

100% match up to $300.

The lowest eligible deposit is $20. Each casino bonus has to be wagered 45 times. The maximum possible win cap for each deposit-withdrawal combination is x10 the initial deposit.

Regular players can also take advantage of cashbacks and participate in tournaments.

Games

The lobby at CatCasino has 3,000 games. The collection has all kinds of slots with different mechanics and in-game features, and there are also fixed jackpot games. The live casino section has plenty of classic and innovative products, from blackjack, roulette, baccarat, craps, sic bo, to game shows.

Payments

Players can make their deposits and later request real money withdrawals in one of the following cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, or Tether. The minimum and maximum withdrawal limits depend on the currency chosen.

Pros:

The phone number is indicated

A huge welcome package for new players

Cons:

no Arabic website version

How to Choose a Real Money Casino in UAE

There are several key criteria that we use when filtering out online casinos for real money in the UAE. These criteria include, among others:

License - the UAE doesn’t have any relevant licenses for online casinos, neither local nor foreign. As a result, we have to look for online casinos with licenses from generally reputable agencies like Curacao, MGA, the UKGC, and so on. These are typical licenses for international online casinos that operate in more than one jurisdiction.

- the UAE doesn’t have any relevant licenses for online casinos, neither local nor foreign. As a result, we have to look for online casinos with licenses from generally reputable agencies like Curacao, MGA, the UKGC, and so on. These are typical licenses for international online casinos that operate in more than one jurisdiction. Arabic version and customer support - like most online casinos that operate globally, the sites we recommend have an English version by default. However, if they target players in the UAE we also double-check if they have an Arabic site version and support.

- like most online casinos that operate globally, the sites we recommend have an English version by default. However, if they target players in the UAE we also double-check if they have an Arabic site version and support. Number of online casino games for real money - the bigger the lobby the better for players. High-quality casinos that operate internationally tend to have more than 2,000 games in their lobbies and they constantly buy new products.

- the bigger the lobby the better for players. High-quality casinos that operate internationally tend to have more than 2,000 games in their lobbies and they constantly buy new products. Cryptocurrency payment methods - at the time of writing, players in the UAE are not recommended to utilize their usual online payment methods like debit cards and e-wallets for casino payments. Mobile payments can also be risky. This is why crypto payments are crucial for online casinos.

- at the time of writing, players in the UAE are not recommended to utilize their usual online payment methods like debit cards and e-wallets for casino payments. Mobile payments can also be risky. This is why crypto payments are crucial for online casinos. VPN-friendly - this is a rare feature in online casinos but some best online casinos with crypto payments do indeed allow their players to use VPNs. This is a great advantage for customers from the UAE.

- this is a rare feature in online casinos but some best online casinos with crypto payments do indeed allow their players to use VPNs. This is a great advantage for customers from the UAE. Mobile-compatible (or with an application) - the number of casino players reaching out from mobile devices constantly grows. This is why online casinos for real money must either have mobile-compatible websites or offer adequate non-glitchy apps (or both).

(or with an application) - the number of casino players reaching out from mobile devices constantly grows. This is why online casinos for real money must either have mobile-compatible websites or offer adequate non-glitchy apps (or both). Bonuses and promotions - casino players usually enjoy bonuses, so a casino must offer some bonuses for fun. On the other hand, we always double-check if the bonuses are fair and realistic, or if they are just baits to lure in some inexperienced players.

- casino players usually enjoy bonuses, so a casino must offer some bonuses for fun. On the other hand, we always double-check if the bonuses are fair and realistic, or if they are just baits to lure in some inexperienced players. Live chat customer support - live chats are very convenient and fast, definitely better than emails. Also, they allow you to quickly send screenshots, links, and other resources which is hard to do by phone, so live chats are the best form of customer support. We also check other customer services, like guidelines, FAQs, help centers, etc.

- live chats are very convenient and fast, definitely better than emails. Also, they allow you to quickly send screenshots, links, and other resources which is hard to do by phone, so live chats are the best form of customer support. We also check other customer services, like guidelines, FAQs, help centers, etc. Responsible gambling tools - reputable and high-quality online casinos for real money must provide access to a wide range of responsible gambling tools. These must include a deposit limit, bet/loss limit, time session limit, cooling-off period, and a self-exclusion option. Players must be provided with explanations and resources on responsible gambling and access to the tools in their accounts.

Online Casino Bonuses

Our research of online casinos for the UAE shows that most sites offer welcome bonuses for one or several first deposits, and some reload bonuses as an average promotional policy.

Some casinos have loyalty programs or VIP clubs where users can accumulate points for their real-money play, and then exchange these points for more bonuses.

However, UAE players’ access to these programs may be limited.

Here, we discuss some of the most widespread bonuses that players can find in online casinos:

Welcome bonus: this bonus is available to new players who register their accounts for the first time. The welcome bonuses are given for one deposit or several deposits (in this case, they are called welcome packages). As a rule, these bonuses offer cash match proportionally to the deposit. Sometimes, the casino adds some free spins for online slots to the welcome package.

Free spins: these spins can be granted as an independent bonus or as part of a package. They can be no deposit or deposit-based. As a rule, the casino allows the use of the spins in one or several online slot games. Most spins have wagering requirements attached.

Wagerless bonus: this is a rare bonus that only a few casino sites can afford. It can be cash or spins but the key feature is that it doesn’t have to be wagered through. Even low wagering requirements can be hard to meet, so claiming a wagerless bonus is a great advantage.

Reload: this is a generic name for all bonuses that the casino offers to its users after the welcome bonus has been wagered through. Reload bonuses can have different forms and rules.

Cashback: another rare type of bonus, cashback is essentially a cashback of what the player has wagered or lost in online casino games over a certain time (for example, a week). Cashbacks usually have low wagering requirements and are offered as reload bonuses.

Popular Online Casino Games

The table below lists only a few new and popular online casino games you can find in UAE online casinos. But to know all your options, please pay attention to the fact that there are several main game types.

Online slot games are the most plentiful, the most widespread, and the most popular among casino players. They resemble the classic reel machines but they are way more complicated and entertaining.

Modern video slots are bright and boast the graphics quality of video games. They feature all kinds of themes, offer winning patterns via many different patented mechanics, and have different in-game features.

If you are not sure how a particular mechanic works or what in-game feature does in the game, please read more about it before you play.

Jackpots are also slots but with a twist. Their main attraction is that they have higher-than-average maximum possible wins that a player can trigger. Jackpot games are proportionally fewer than other online slots.

There are different jackpot mechanics as well. Progressive jackpots are the most popular due to record-breaking wins.

The last most popular and widespread game type is table games. These games mimic classic card and table games of land-based casinos but are available online.

The gambler plays against the game mechanic, not against other players.

Game Studio RTP Jelly Belly Megaways NetEnt 96.08% Blazing Wilds Megaways Pragmatic Play 96.06% God of Wealth Hold and Win BGaming 95.24% 2 Wild 2 Die Hacksaw Gaming 96.25% Paddy's Pot Mega Moolah JustForTheWin 92.03% Gold Factory Jackpots Mega Moolah Aurum Signature Studios 93.42% Starlite Fruits Mega Moolah Neon Valley Studios 92.08% Single Deck Blackjack MH Play’n GO 98.76% 101 Roulette Playtech 96.19% Baccarat Pro Platipus N/A

Final Thoughts

Online gambling is still complicated in the UAE, even though it is a major attraction for locals and tourists alike. While a new era might begin with the creation of a local regulating body, as of now, the old limitations and prohibitions are still in place.

This is why we recommend the utmost attention and carefulness to all players reaching out to real-money online casinos from the UAE. Try to use VPNs and give preference to cryptocurrency payment channels.

In all other aspects, the UAE players have access to a wide range of online casinos that operate globally. Also, it makes sense to play with casinos with decent localization that includes 24/7 live chats in Arabic, an Arabic website version, and relevant regulations.

FAQ

What are the best online casinos in the UAE?

According to our research, the best UAE online casinos are N1 Casino, Winz.io, BitStarz, King Billy, Bets.io, and others listed in the review above. You can find more information about each casino site and also explore them on your own if some of your questions are left unanswered.

Are these online casinos safe?

All online casinos that we recommend in this review have reliable licenses from reputable international igaming agencies. These casino sites have safety measures in place, process and store data in compliance with adequate privacy policies, and offer responsible gambling tools for users’ safety. They are also decently localized for the UAE players’ convenience.

How can I sign up at these real money casinos?

Just proceed to the casino website and click the “Sign-Up” or “Register” button. It will take you to the registration form. Indicate all the data the casino requires and confirm a new account creation. After that, you will be able to deposit, claim bonuses, and play real money games.

Can I deposit to online casinos with crypto?

Yes. Most online casinos that target players in the UAE allow payments in crypto. We also have such casinos in our review so you can check them out. Choose an online casino real money that accepts your preferred currencies via payment methods that are convenient for you.

How can I withdraw my winnings from an online casino?

If you have enough winnings on your casino balance to meet the minimum withdrawal limit allowed, you have to make sure your account is verified with the casino team. Otherwise, the withdrawal function will be locked. Next, go to the banking page and place a withdrawal request. The casino team will take time to double-check it and verify that it is really you who requests to withdraw money from your account and will send you the payout.