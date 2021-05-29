We all realise the importance of digital marketing and entrepreneurship in the present world scenario, if you look around yourself you will observe the lack of job opportunities and the increasing demands for availability of other options. In such times, the number of small scale business organisations and even contributions to big scale ones have increased. This is the reason why entrepreneurs have been put into a lot of pressure to make things work, and under such circumstances, only the most efficient digital marketers and entrepreneurs will be able to make a permanent place in our economy.

Coming from such a background is Utkarsh Goswami, a Google certified digital marketer. It all started way back, when he was just a budding teenager, and took an interest into the online media. It sincerely intrigued him, and very soon he was investing a lot of his time into blogging. He started his very first blog when he was only 16, and continued to put a lot of effort into this on a daily basis. If there is something that you knew about life, it is that nothing comes easy, and in order to become successful he certainly had to take the hard way.

But most importantly, Utkarsh Goswami was interested in establishing himself under his own terms and conditions. To get the best out of his talents, he soon started to work as a freelancer, and it worked smoothly. TechnoBytes is an original company from Utkarsh Goswami, that provides for the following services:

Digital marketing services, covering some major aspects of marketing including social media promotion, advertisement, content creation, and so on.

Website designing services for personalised aspects also.

This has always been the dream for Utkarsh Goswami, he did not just want to benefit himself from his talents, but instead help out others at an affordable range. After all, in this dire time of need, people can certainly provide honest services instead of focusing on the revenue generated.

Some of his strategies are completely profound, and he has found it easy to implement his own ideas through the work. These unique ideas have been introduced by him for the very first time into the field of digital marketing and entrepreneurship. What a truly outstanding individual Utkarsh Goswami is!

Coming down the memory lane, he completed his basic education from Pratap public school, graduating from the kurukshetra university. Always innovating himself and taking ideas from the aspects around him, he is ever inclined towards exciting creations that satisfy him. According to him, one should always be productive, involved in doing something or the other, keeping themselves busy while they are disciplined. A disciplined and routine life brings a lot of success to people, ultimately enhancing their personality aspects.

