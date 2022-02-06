Valentine’s day is a day to celebrate love and is celebrated every year on February 14. It originated as a Christian feast day honouring one or two early Christian martyrs named Saint Valentine and has now become a major celebration of love and romance throughout the world. Valentine Week 2022 Date Sheet & Full List Image for Download Online: Get Calendar To Know Dates From Rose Day, Propose Day, Kiss Day to Valentine’s Day.

Valentine’s Day gives an opportunity to one and all to express their love for their partner. You may take your partner out for a dinner date, plan a movie date or may be give them a beautiful and charming gift that will help you make them feel special on this day. We at LatestLY, have curated a list of the most trending gift items that you can give to your husband or your boyfriend as you celebrate Valentine’s Day 2022. Valentines' Day Gifts Ideas for Your Partner Which Will Make Them Feel Romantic All Over Again.

Grooming Kit

Nowadays, men are equally conscious about their grooming and personal care. This Valentine’s, make them feel loved by giving them a kit that includes a shaving gel, an aftershave lotion, face wash, a nice face serum, a lotion etc.

Happy Valentine's Day (Photo Credits: Flickr)

Protein

If your boyfriend is a gym freak, then this is something he would really love. Give him the best protein supplement, be it whey or isolate, whatever he likes as per his workout routine.

Happy Valentine's Day (Photo Credits: Flickr)

Cufflinks

Another very good option for Valentine’s gift for your husband or boyfriend would be cufflinks along with a matching tie and wallet set. He can show it off the next time you are out for a gathering.

Happy Valentine's Day (Photo Credits: PxHere)

Tea Pack

Tea is the medicine for everything. Be it office or at home, one can never say no to tea. Give your boy a set of different flavoured luxury tea that will make his day delightful.

Happy Valentine's Day (Photo Credits: PxHere)

Cocktail Maker

Add flavour to your boyfriend’s next alcohol drink. Gifting him a cocktail maker would be a unique idea that would help you decide your drinks menu for the next house party very easily.

Happy Valentine's Day (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Valentine Week 2022: Know The Significance of Rose Day, Propose Day; & Anti-Valentine Week Calendar

As you celebrate Valentine’s Day 2022 with your partner, make sure you make it the best for them by giving him the right gift that he needs. Here's wishing everyone a Happy Valentine's Week 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 06, 2022 11:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).