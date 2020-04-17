Want to Become a Millionaire? Then Learn Some Basics From Businessman Reza Abbaszadeh

Reza Abbaszadeh (Photo Credits: File Image)

One of the biggest challenges of being a Businessman at a young age is people don't take you seriously. The 21st century is a great time to be a young Businessman, but, still, it is hard to give confidence to people who believe experience is essential.

Young 21-Year-old Reza Abbaszadeh from Iran founder of DigitalTreasuryInc and fractional reserve banking business in Europe countries with more than $12 Million wealth is no exception.

*Be Resourceful:*

When you see Reza Abbaszadeh, you will say he is resourceful. After all, with little experience or network, you have to make the most of what you have.

And in Reza Abbaszadeh's case, this resourcefulness started when he was a school kid where he earned good money from IELTS in Iran.

*Start working on Project as early as you can:*

Reza Abbaszadeh starts the Project before you even think. When you see Reza, you will say it is rightly said that some people learn faster than other entrepreneurs in the world.

He started his business life quite early from Iran. He was only 16 when he left Iran for further learning and became a business tycoon in Europe. He believes in putting best in things he feels can work, and that has made him the best businessman at a young age.

Reza believes being young isn't always an asset you have to update and adapt to new things. Many say age is just a number in the business, but it is only valid if you are doing well in life.

In the beginning, People were not able to believe in his dreams. Many didn't give time to even talk for 10minutes. But as we say he was born to do business at a higher level, Reza made his own way to the top by implementing his ideas faster than others can even think of.

Reza Abbaszadeh doesn't waste time in overthinking; he believes in making money.

So if you are young like Reza Abbaszadeh and getting started, there is no shame in looking to hire those with more years of experience.