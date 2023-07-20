Every now and then, there are a number of makeup and beauty trends that take over the internet. These makeup trends go viral as creators and makeup enthusiasts take up these challenges. Be it the ‘Soap Brow’ trend or ‘Apply Lipstick With a Q-Tip Trend’, they always attract netizens from all over the internet. Summer Makeup Looks 2023 With Cool Tips: Easy Ways To Ace Light, Sweat-Proof Summery Makeup Look!.

Recently one such trend named ‘Latte Makeup’ has captured the internet and gone viral. Content creators are now behind this trend to spice up their makeup routines. This trend has gone so popular that not just influencers but celebrities have also jumped in on it. Know all about this makeup trend that has impressed Hailey Bieber.

See Hailey Bieber’s Post:

What is Latte Makeup Trend?

Latte Makeup is mostly about creating a bronzy look most appropriate for summer. This challenge is gaining much popularity because it does not promote perfect makeup. While Australian make-up artist Tanielle Jai created the latte glam sometime in 2018, TikToker Rachel Rigler popularised it. Rachel described the sun-kissed neutral tones as ‘bronzy and warm, milky and effortless’.

In order to obtain a warm, golden hour-like, and coffee-toned aesthetic, the appropriate proportions of tones of bronze and brown are used in the viral "latte makeup" trend on TikTok. The usual beauty looks typically include blush and colour, but latte makeup does not. To achieve that warm, sun-lit glam, all you need is a bronzer, some warm, neutral caramel shades, smoky brown eyes, and a natural lip. These Benefits of Going Makeup-Free for Days Will Convince You to Never Slather Cosmetics on Your Face After Quarantine!.

It's the ideal time for any seasonal activities while the summer is at its peak. According to celebrity makeup artist Carly Fisher, "glowy, bronzed, sun-kissed skin and eyes lined with brown shades are great for summer nights out because they allow the eyes to become the focal point." Many makeup enthusiasts have tried the look after it got popular. Here are some of them.

Viral Latte Makeup Tutorial:

Latte Makeup Look:

Latte Makeup Trend:

Latte Makeup Photos:

Viral Latte Makeup:

Latte makeup is an easy yet professional-quality beauty look which is perfect for the summer and is readily adaptable for the autumn.

