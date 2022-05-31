Permanent makeup is referred to as the implantation of pigment into the dermal layer of the skin. It's done by implanting colored natural pigments into the skin's dermal layer. An extremely delicate needle is used in the technique, which creates hundreds of microscopic perforations per minute. This revolutionary cosmetic treatment has long been popular as a way to enhance one's appearance.

Microblading eyebrows, lip micropigmentation, micropigmentation of the eyebrows, scalp microblading, dark lip neutralization, scalp micropigmentation, burn scars, areola reconstruction, vitiligo, stretch marks, birthmarks, age spots, uneven discolorations, and medical microblading are covered within it. Those who have undergone chemotherapy and are suffering from medical disorders such as alopecia and vitiligo can also benefit from the technique.

Difference between Permanent Makeup and Tattooing

There is a massive difference between Permanent Makeup and Tattooing. Not just the pigment used is different, but the technique and mechanics/device used to perform the procedure are very different. Permanent makeup stays for 2-3 years, while tattoos are permanent body marks.

Ink is injected into the skin during tattooing, whereas pigments are used in permanent cosmetics. Iron oxides are used as pigments, which are frequently mixed with water and glycerine. Ink for tattoos is composed of pigments, a carrier, and various compounds such as lead, chromium, nickel, and titanium dioxide.

Two Broad Categories of Permanent Makeup:

Microblading vs Micropigmentation Microblading is a popular technique, and the technician uses hair-like strokes to create the illusion of thick and precisely formed brows. Compared to micropigmentation, a small, fine blade is utilized to introduce pigment into the dermis. Moreover, Microblading is performed on the scalp, brows, and beard and lasts for an average of 1-2 years.

Contrary to microblading, micropigmentation penetrates pigment deeper into the skin's superficial layer with a needle which creates a shading/filling effect on the skin. Micropigmentation can be done on the eyebrows, lips, and skin and is performed using the machine technique. On the other hand, microblading is a noninvasive method that involves depositing pigment into the skin's surface layers using a blade that creates fine hair-like strokes in the skin. Micropigmentation and microblading are two semi-permanent makeup treatments that should be performed by a trained professional.

PMU is not just about beautification but also has some critical medical aspects attached to it, which entail:

Areola

Areola restoration through micropigmentation is a non-surgical procedure that helps women and men who have had a mastectomy or other breast surgery regain their confidence. A machine is used with a medical-grade needle to deposit specific pigment into the dermal layer of the skin, required for permanent areola and nipple restoration. For individuals who have had breast reconstruction surgery, micropigmentation is utilized to generate a semi-permanent image of an areola and/or nipple. The procedure is performed by a trained practitioner who is well equipped with the procedure.

Chemotherapy

Micropigmentation is a life-changing technique for people undergoing chemotherapy and those experiencing temporary or permanent hair loss. Microblading and micropigmentation can help restore eyebrows and scalp hair mimicking the appearance of natural hair to give the patients self-confidence and a sense of normalcy.

Alopecia

The medical term for hair loss is alopecia. Alopecia is a condition in which the immune system destroys hair follicles, resulting in hair loss. Hair loss on the body might be partial or complete as a result of this disorder. This usually results in entirely disappearing brows and sparse to non-existent eyelashes. Permanent eyeliner applied to the eyelid rim can help hide the loss of eyelashes. It helps define the lash line, occasionally the red-rimmed appearance of eyes without lashes. Micro-hair strokes are used to produce a specialized form pattern that resembles a natural brow, and it appears incredibly realistic!

Scar and Stretch marks Camouflage

Scar camouflage or skin camouflage Micropigmentation is used for medical or paramedical purposes. Only a few technicians have been trained in this highly specialized area of permanent makeup, as it necessitates sophisticated knowledge, training, and expertise in permanent cosmetics, as well as an aesthetic sense for color and skin tones. With the help of PMU treatment, scars and stretch marks can be camouflaged completely.

Consultation is the key

When it comes to permanent makeup (microblading and micropigmentation), there is a lot to consider as they are irreversible operations. Before making a final decision, it's good to assess your options and consult with a specialist who has proven their expertise in the realm. If the aesthetician is a professional in the field, preferably a doctor, the entire treatment is quite simple and easy to maintain. Before consenting to permanent makeup, the patient should inform the practitioner of any medical history or pregnancy prior to the procedure.