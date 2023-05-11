Mumbai, May 11: Australia and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and his Indian origin wife Vini Raman recently shared a heart-warming post, announcing that they are expecting their first baby.

"Glenn & I are ecstatic to announce our rainbow baby is due September 2023. It’s so important for us to acknowledge this journey has not been the smoothest or easiest," Vini Raman said in an Instagram post. 'Rainbow Baby' For Glenn Maxwell and Wife Vini Raman! Read Pregnancy Announcement Instagram Post.

"I know first hand how painful it can be to see posts like these wondering if and when your time will be. We send our love and strength to other couples who are struggling with fertility or loss," she added.

Glenn Maxwell's Wife Vini Raman Announces Pregnancy

What is ‘Rainbow Baby’?

A healthy baby born to parents or family who have previously suffered the loss of a child owing to various medical reasons including miscarriage, stillbirth, or neonatal death is often referred as a ‘Rainbow Baby’.

The name indicates the newborn’s ability to help the parents or family to heal from their past traumas or bad experiences.

However, rainbow pregnancies can be extremely challenging and emotionally exhausting as it involves various feelings such as guilt, sorrow, and depression, especially on the part of women.

The term first gained popularity among people who had suffered the loss of their child, as the name indicates light over darkness and hope over despair. Glenn Maxwell Marries Vini Raman Ahead Of IPL 2022 (See Post).

About Glenn Maxwell & Vini Raman

34-year-old Glenn Maxwell tied knot with Vini Raman in March 2022, just before IPL tournament last year. The pictures and clips from the wedding, which was performed as per Hindu and Christian rituals, had gone viral on social media. Raman is reportedly a pharmacist by profession.

