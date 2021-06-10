Carol J. Robinson (@angelsamongusreiki), owner and instructor at Angels Among Us Reiki based in Manitoba, Canada, says, “holy fire energy is a guiding life force energy within her.” She says she felt so strongly enough about this statement that in 2014, she traveled to Glastonbury and Stonehenge, UK, to initiate the holy fire energy she speaks of under the guidance of healer, William L. Rand. Since then, Robinson says she has expanded her certification to include instructing Yin and Restorative Yoga, with an objective of continuously honoring her mind, body, and spirit.

The Practice of Yin and Restorative Yoga

Originating from the practice of Daoist Yoga, Yin is a form of yoga that targets the body’s deep connective tissues, including the fascia that covers the body. Daoist Yoga is used to help regulate the flow of energy through the body, whereas Yin’s primary target is the hips, thighs, and lower spine area, focusing on the cultivation of an inner state of equilibrium, peace, love, and gratitude.

The postures of Yin and Restorative Yoga are held for five minutes or longer, explains Robinson. She says this length of time helps break down the ego domination in a person’s mind, helping to join the mind, body, and spirit in harmony. The increase in hold time unfolds with ongoing practice, says Robinson.

Benefits of Practicing Yin and Restorative Yoga at Angels Among Us Reiki

According to Robinson, Yin Yoga offers endless possibilities. She describes some of the many benefits as follows:

Slowed signs of aging

Reduction in stress levels

Improved stamina

Longer focus during meditation

Increased strength

Regulation of spiritual energy (Chi, Qi, Prana)

Deeper relaxation

Flexibility in connective tissue

Fluidity in the joints

Weight loss

Boosting the immune system for faster healing

Angels Among Us Reiki Retreat

Robinson’s practice, Angels Among Us Reiki Retreat, offers an all-inclusive Yin Yoga experience for participants in all walks of life, she says. There is no previous Yin Yoga knowledge needed to participate in the retreat, Robinson explains. She says she teaches in a non-judgemental environment, surrounded by pools of sacred natural underground spring water – helping to quench the thirst of the body, mind, and soul.

If you do not have your own equipment, Robinson says there are some available for use during each class, including mats, bolsters, straps, and blankets. Each class runs for about an hour and fifteen minutes and meets for ten sessions. Pricing can be done per class or for a ten-week rate.

Robinson’s Future Plans for Angels Among Us Reiki and Yin Yoga

Constantly looking forward, Robinson says she is already coming up with ideas for further increasing her land’s potential. She hopes to expand the facilities on the property, including renovating the upper part of the barn to develop a larger yoga studio. In addition to the renovations, she says she’s hoping to build cabins on the property for students to stay in and a pyramid-shaped healing building in the limestone.

Carol Robinson says her goal is to expand the facility further, increase the number of students, and create more events to draw people to the retreat. She wants to encourage others to share their gifts with one another and meet new and like-minded people while learning the discipline of Yin and Restorative Yoga.