Getting locked out of your home is not as uncommon as some might think. Whether you have lost your key or locked them inside, there are a few steps you can take before calling your local locksmith. Here are a few steps you should follow to regain entry to your home.

Other doors or windows

If you are locked out of the front door, you might be in luck if your back door or a window is ajar or at least unlocked. If your doors, windows and even the 'doggie door' are all secured, you will need to attempt other methods to get back inside your home. If you are locked out because your keys are lost or stolen, you might like to have your locks replaced or rekeyed for security reasons. The last thing you want is for somebody out there to have keys to your home! If you have a basement that has access to your home, you could try these windows too.

Call for a spare key

If you have provided a friend, family member or neighbor with a spare key to your home, you could call them or go to their home to pick up the key. Of course, if it's very late or early, you might not feel comfortable calling and disturbing their household. In some cases, the person who has your spare key might not be able to reach you right away which means that you will be stuck waiting for as long as it takes.

Try upstairs

For those with more than one level, you can try accessing the upstairs windows or balcony doors. If you are able to get your hands on a ladder, you can try opening each window or door on the upper level. Many people do not secure upstairs windows and doors as well as they do those on the lower level. Which can make entry possible.

Call a locksmith

If you have tried all of the options mentioned above and you are still unable to gain entry, it's time to call a locksmith. Make sure that the locksmith you contact is local and available 24/7. This will ensure that they arrive quickly no matter the time. It's also important to make sure that you use a certified and insured locksmith. While you might be in a hurry to call the first locksmith you come across, make sure that you take a moment to read about their company history and look for reviews on independent websites rather than only reading reviews on the company website.

When your local locksmith arrives, you can discuss the problem further with them and establish the best course of action. In some cases, such as when keys are stolen or lost, it is not enough to simply open the locked door. It is also important to rekey or replace the lock so that you are not vulnerable to intruders. Your locksmith should be able to resolve this on the spot and without delay.