Who In The World is Ali Hayalie? He's Resilient, Innovative and Ruthless, We Meet the New Rockstar of the Luxury Industry

Manuka By Hayalie (Photo Credits: File Image)

From escaping war, writing number one selling E-Books to being the face of luxury by selling $1000 jar of gold plated Manuka honey, you could say Ali Hayalie has done it all by the age of 29. Hayalie and his single mother escaped the war in Iraq and migrated to New Zealand when Hayalie was only 6. Since then, he's had the highest drive to succeed and accomplish his wildest dreams. In Hayalie's eyes, he's 'not a designer' nor an 'author' but an innovator that's creating art in a unique and prosperous way for the world.

Manuka By Hayalie is Hayalie's most iconic product. It has one of the finest and highest grades of Manuka honey produced from the most lauded farms in New Zealand and can only be harvested around 2 weeks of the year with only 2000 jars being made per year. 'I wanted to create something that resonated with me, something I can relate to and give it to the world. Manuka honey is such a unique product that has a great reputation around the world for its health benefits but has not been marketed in the right way in my eyes'.

Hayalie's experience in the fashion world and unique unfiltered personality made him a popular catch in Hollywood. 'Many people in Hollywood have reached out and appreciated the art I'm making because I think they see it as being unique and original. I don't think that the liquid gold has been marketed in such a manner before and they appreciate that'. Hayalie does see himself as the face of Manuka honey in Hollywood and takes pride in his brand. Since singers and actors also use Manuka honey to help with their voices as a natural remedy for their vocal cords, Hayalie used his networks in Hollywood from his history with the fashion industry to connect with artists and present them with his product which has made it a really popular and rare commodity. 'We can only make around 2000 jars of this high-grade Manuka honey per year so batches are very limited'.

View this post on Instagram BTS 📸 #gettyimages @theartistsprojectla A post shared by Ali Hayalie علي حيالي (@imhayalie) on Apr 14, 2020 at 2:08am PDT

Honey has been a popular commodity throughout history seen as a sign of abundance, from the ancient Egyptian times where pots of honey were found in their tombs to the verses in the Bible mentioning honey over 60 times. Hayalie used the appreciation of honey in history by using a gold plated jar with the Eye of Ra as the logo being a sign of abundance and then combined it with a modern red carpet themed box that includes mirrors and velvet stand all wrapped around in hand-painted black acrylic. It's no wonder why it has caught the attention of celebrities and royals around the world.

So where next for Hayalie? 'We will be growing the brand in other regions around the world targeting the Middle East and Asia as well as expanding our product lines. We will keep innovating unique and luxury products that have a 'wow' factor while not forgetting to also have fun and stay original'.

Manuka By Hayalie is sold through a special enquiry waiting list on www.hayalie.com.