World Heart Day is celebrated every year on September 29 to spread awareness about heart health. The history of World Heart Day dates back to the year 2000 when it was decided that every year World Heart Day would be celebrated on the last Sunday of September. The purpose behind celebrating this day is to begin a conversation about heart-related diseases. Cardiovascular diseases are emerging as a serious health burden all over the world. One of the ways to improve heart health is to make improved dietary and lifestyle changes. Here's a list of foods you should add to your diet:

Walnut: Walnut is an amazing superfood. Consuming walnuts regularly can reduce the chances of heart disease. It is known to balance the cholesterol level and BP.

Flaxseeds: The consumption of flax seeds is essential for your heart health. Flax seeds contain omega 3 fatty acids. This helps strengthen heart health.

Almonds: Almonds are known to help control blood pressure. Experts believe that eating soaked almonds every day reduces the risk of heart disease and is extremely beneficial.

Tomatoes: Make sure to add tomatoes to your diet every day. You can add it to your salad or soup. Research has found that tomato helps reduce bad cholesterol and also prevents blood clotting.

Carrots: Carrot contains vitamins C, K, B1, B2 and B6, along with calcium, potassium, fiber and antioxidants. It contains alpha and beta carotene which helps to protect against heart diseases.

Spinach: Green leafy vegetables, especially spinach plays an important role in strengthening your heart health. Spinach contains antioxidants and fiber, which is great for your overall health.

Eggs and Fish: Whole eggs and fish also play an important role in keeping the heart healthy. Salmon fish in particular is extremely beneficial. It is rich in omega 3 fatty acids which are good for heart health.

Lifestyle Changes for a Healthy Heart:

Exercise or perform yoga for at least 30 minutes daily.

Use stairs instead of the lift.

Regular heart checkup (ECG-Eco-TMT-CAT).

Include fruits and salads in your diet.

Minimise use of alcohol.

Every fifth person in India is a heart patient. According to the World Heart Federation, about 18 million patients die every year from heart diseases. While natural ways to improve heart health may have a slow impact but they are the healthiest. Go ahead and start making healthier lifestyle changes from today.

