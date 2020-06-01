World Milk Day 2020: From Healing Sunburn to Moisturisation, Beauty Benefits of Raw Milk That Will Surprise You!

World Milk Day 2020: From Healing Sunburn to Moisturisation, Beauty Benefits of Raw Milk (Photo Credits: Pixabay and File Image)

Milk is called complete food for a reason. Rich in healthy forms of calories, protein, fat, calcium, vitamin A, iron and good cholesterol, milk makes for a great addition to your diet (except of course if you are lactose intolerant). However, did you know about the benefits of raw milk in your skin? For there are immense! Raw milk is known to have a lot of beauty benefits. Especially those who have sensitive skin or get easily sunburnt, get red rashes and dry skin, waw milk works wonders for skincare. The easiest way to pamper your skin at home is to use raw milk on your skin. While consuming milk has similar effects too but applying packs made using raw milk gives better results. If you want to maintain the natural glow on your face for you might want to give raw milk a shot! It is known to keep skin smooth, wrinkle-free. Check out the beauty benefits of raw milk:

Milk and Rosewater For Summers

If sweaty summers take a toll on your skin, you might want to clean your face, with raw milk in the market. To make your skin look clean, refreshing and shiny, just add 2 to 3 drops of lemon juice and 1 teaspoon rose water to 2 teaspoons of raw milk. Apply it on the face and allow it to dry for a while. Now wash the face with clean water. You will notice your skin becoming softer and shinier.

Sunburn

If you suffer from painful and patchy sunburn on your skin, milk is known to soothe your skin. It can give you quick relief as it is full of antioxidants that can help eliminate irritation. You will just need raw milk and clean water for this.

Natural Moisturiser

Raw whole milk is creamy enough to be used as a moisturiser on your skin. Moreover, the lactic acid present in milk can make your skin glow. Soak cotton in cold milk and apply it on the skin. Leave it for 10 minutes before washing.

Softness

Milk contains lactic acid, which enhances your skin. It also increases the amount of collagen in the skin, making the skin softer.

However, many people believe that raw milk, also known as kaccha doodh in Hindi is great for your health too! This is not right. Raw milk is milk that has not been pasteurized to kill harmful bacteria. It can come from any animal. Raw milk can carry dangerous germs, such as Brucella, Campylobacter, Cryptosporidium, E. coli, Listeria, and Salmonella, which can pose serious health risks to you and your family.