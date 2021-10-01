Happy World Vegetarian Day 2021! Most people believe that a vegetarian diet doesn't provide enough protein to the body, which is not true. Including an adequate amount of protein in the diet is essential for a healthy body and one can get enough even if they're following a vegetarian diet. Protein is known to help repair muscles and also help you lose weight. The amount of protein you should take daily depends on the need of your body and everyone's protein needs are different. Whether you are vegetarian or non-vegetarian, it is important to ensure that protein is included in your diet. What is the main source of protein for vegetarians? Many people google questions like this. And if you too are looking for answers, here are foods rich in protein that vegetarians can include in your diet:

Soybean

Soybean is the most dense, cheapest and most easily obtainable food item that can help you meet the protein needs of vegetarians. Its chunks, grains, tofu, milk are all full of protein codes. Hundred grams of soya chunks contain around 50 grams of protein. Planning to Turn Vegetarian? Types, Pros and Cons & Tips to Switch to Vegetarianism in a Healthy Way

1. Paneer

All products made of milk are rich in protein. Paneer is prepared by processing a large amount of milk, so it contains a large amount of protein, carbs and fat. It is also rich in calcium and about a hundred grams of paneer contains about 18 grams of protein.

2. Moong Dal

Moong dal, whether you cook it with peel or eat it after sprouting, it is excessively beneficial. Moong dal is also a complete food in itself. You can eat it soaked or cooked and get about 24 grams of protein in just 100 grams. The most important thing is that this protein source does not cause any kind of indigestion.

3. Almonds

Almonds can make up for a healthy snack as it contains healthy fat and about hundred grams of almonds contain about 21 grams of protein.

4. Cashew

Although there are 553 calories and 44 grams of fat in just one hundred grams of cashew nuts, it also contains 18 grams of protein.

5. Milk

If you are looking for a good source of veg protein, milk should be at the top of your list. You get about 4 grams of protein in a hundred grams of milk. Milk is one of the most nutritious foods for children, old and young.

Protein is an essential macro-nutrient, which is necessary for almost every part of the body. Protein plays a big role as a macronutrient for many vital functions of the body, from muscle to hair.

