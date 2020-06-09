XXX Porn Star Renee Gracie Flaunting The Sexy 'Boob Chandelier' Tattoo Is The Latest Celeb To Join The Classic Inking Trend With Rihanna Being The OG! Check Out Hottest Pics

XXX Porn Star Renee Gracie Flaunting The Sexy 'Boob Chandelier' Tattoo Is The Latest Celeb (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Tattoos are sexy and no other tattoo trend can match up the "Boob chandelier" that you may have seen XXX star Renee Gracie don on her Instagram. This trend has been catching up from quite some time and now watching racer turned pornstar Renee Gracie flaunt it so well below her curvy boobs, is as mesmerising as it can get. "Boob chandelier" tattoo style is a classic inking trend that has been getting love from other celebrities as well. Whether it is bad gal Riri aka Rihanna who the OG and got this tattoo made in 2012 or Renee Gracie who is winning hearts of her OnlyFans and Instagram Fam! The trend is once again going viral on social media and as we said the most recent celeb to get noticed is none other than XXX Star Renee Gracie who was a Supercars racer and dived into the pornography industry, making porn videos and sharing XXX pictures for her OnlyFans subscribers. XXX Star Renee Gracie Posts Sex Videos For OnlyFans Subscribers! Here’s Real Instagram, Facebook and Twitter Accounts of Ex-V8 Supercars Driver Turned Porn Movie Actress.

Not only is this tattoo extremely stylish but also super HOT! Social media celebrities are pulling off the "Boob chandelier" really well! To sum up, the chandelier tattoo basically looks like a flowy chandelier like tattoo made in the underboob and the inking gives an impression as if the chandelier is hanging right under your boobs! Porn Star, Renee Gracie Reveals She Had Full Support of Parents When She Decided to Leave Supercars for XXX Adult Industry.

Apart from the XXX-tra hot Renee Gracie, Sarah Hyland, Cara Delevingne and Miley Cyrus are some of the celebs who are in love with the under-the-breast tattoos. The "boob chandelier" trend also has actress Lena Dunham and Love Island star Olivia Bowen captivated! And not just women, men have tried these tattoos as well. Maroon 5's Adam Levine and Harry Styles have tattoos on their sternum and it is sexy AF! Porn Star Renee Gracie Hot Photos Go Viral! View XXX-Tra Sexy Instagram Pics of Former Racing Driver Turned Australian Adult Film Actress.

This year summer is cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic otherwise, such tattoos go perfectly well with bikinis. Last year ‘Naked’ Bikini was the NSFW swimwear trend that took over social media, making it one of the weirdest bikinis that exist in the world! The "naked bikini" aka it is naked and it is still a bikini and on the lines of G-string bikinis, this swimwear barely has anything.