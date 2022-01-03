Chinese Horoscope 2022 unfolds the future of all Chinese Zodiac Signs concerning love relationships, health, career, business, luck, and finance. As per the Chinese Zodiac, there are twelve different animals which are rat, ox, tiger, rabbit, dragon, snake, horse, sheep, monkey, rooster, dog, and pig, that represent each year. As there are twelve different animals, there is a cycle that takes twelve years for a full rotation. 2022 is the Year of the third animal i.e Tiger which will start from 1st February 2021 and will end on January 21st 2023.

It is a 'Water-Tiger Year'. The zodiac sign Tiger is a symbol of strength, rebellion, impulsiveness, and braveness. Other Tiger Years are 1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, and 2022.

Lucky Elements For Tiger Chinese Horoscope 2022

Numbers- 1, 3, 4

Colors- Orange, White, Grey, Blue

Flowers- Anthurium, Cineraria

Directions- Southeast, South, East

Unlucky Elements For Tiger Chinese Horoscope 2022

Numbers- 6, 7, 9

Colors- Gold, Brown, Silver, Black

Direction- Northwest

Traits Of Tiger Zodiac Sign

According to Chinese Horoscope 2022 predictions, people born under the Tiger zodiac are daredevil, confident, and courageous. They are born with natural leadership qualities, and they can smoothly pull off any task and implement any ideas. Their generosity and passion are known to all the people around them.

What To Expect From The Year Of 'The Water Tiger' In 2022?

As with all Chinese zodiac signs, Tiger years occur every 12 years. Moreover, there are five Chinese zodiac elements: Fire, Earth, Metal, Water, and Wood, and Water Tiger year occurs every 60 years. Water is the strongest element and it has the greatest connection with emotions. So the personality traits of the people born in Tiger Year will be the third element i.e Water. Furthermore, Tigers are quick to action, so in 2022, be prepared for situations to change on a dime.

