A lot of people have someone that inspired them to be their best in life. When it comes to Bollywood, we have often heard young actors like Rajkummar Rao, Kartik Aaryan, Ayushmann Khurrana and others saying how Shah Rukh Khan motivated them to be an actor. Budding actor Akshay Anand is also inspired by SRK and Sushant Singh Rajput. But the person who he calls his guru and who helped him love acting more is Anupam Kher.

Akshay Anand is a young and dynamic actor in the Bollywood industry whose heart is full of dreams, hopes and quest to grow big. He hails from Nagpur and had come to the dream city of Mumbai to build his acting career. Akshay did his acting training at Anupam Kher's academy and finished his course in 2016. Since then, there was no looking back.

Recently, Akshay Anand did a shoot with renowned celebrity photographer Shivangi Kulkarni. She is one of Bollywood's best photographers who has clicked the likes of Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Sara Ali Khan and many others. Shivangi was impressed with Akshay's confidence and told him that he has a lot of potential to grow in the film industry.

Celebrity make-up artist Neha Oberoi called him 'A star in the making'. Along with acting, Akshay also trained himself as a dancer at Melvin Dance Academy. He is fond of films like Interstellar, Rockstar and series like Dark (Netflix) and hopes to do such content in future.

About being an actor, Akshay Anand says, "It takes a lot of courage and passion to follow your dreams. I decided to follow my passion and I am happy to see that my hard work is slowly paying off." The directors he really wishes to work with, in the coming time are Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Imtiaz Ali and Raj Kumar Hirani.

The young actor is grateful to Anupam Kher for changing his life and helping him understand the acting process with better clarity. He says that his Guru taught him now it is important to be punctual and comparison is a big no as an artist. As a person, Akshay Anand has belief in god and never loose hope.

And his father has been the main source of positivity he possesses in life.

Talking about his background, Akshay Anand's father Anand Kale is a Businessman in Nagpur. He is the youngest child who has two sisters. Apart from acting, Akshay also loves cooking which he learned from his mother. The actor was also a National Player in Cricket at VCA Jamtha Nagpur.