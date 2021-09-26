Zara FX has been a pioneer in providing professional brokerage services to traders all around the world. We work with both individual and institutional clients to help them take advantage of the fantastic investing and trading opportunities available in currencies, commodities, CFDs, and a variety of other instruments.

We've created a variety of tools to make trading in the forex market more convenient for you. We have both live ECN and micro-accounts available.

Zara Fx deals with five major trading instruments with leverage up to 5:1 across various trading platforms in terms of BTC trading. Offers you the unique opportunity to pay in and pay out with BTC. Take advantage of the feasibility digital currency payment option offers.

Zara Fx is also a leading forex broker, providing traders access to the Global Forex market through the powerful platform which allows you to enjoy online trading.

The advantages of trading with Zara FX are par excellence!

Trading Executions at Their Finest:

Zara FX's customer-centric business focuses on providing customizable trading functionality via its platforms, with a diverse selection of products available at the best pricing, execution, and liquidity.

Tight Spreads from as low as 0.1 (EURUSD)

Scalping and Hedging allowed

Flexible leverage up to 1:1000 24x5

Dedicated customer support

Multiple Account Types:

Our primary goal is to provide our clients with the finest possible trading environment. We accomplish this by providing various sorts of accounts to meet the needs of various types of traders.

Micro Account from only $100VIP

Account Starts From $10000STP

Account Starting From $500

Premium Account Starting From $2000

VVIP Account Starting From $50000

Trading platforms:

For our clients' benefit, we work with best-in-class trading platforms. Our trading systems are cross-platform and accessible from any location on the planet.

MT5 for Windows

MT5 for Mac

MT5 for Android Mobile

MT5 for Ios Mobile

MT4 for Windows

MT4 for Mac

MT4 for Android Mobile

MT4 for Ios Mobile

Copytrading

Zara FX also understands the importance of providing quality customer support to help you trade without issues. A personalized customer support in many languages is an add-on when you enroll and start your trading journey with them. They have professional account managers and support team to cater to your needs.

Zara FX is a platform that provides state-of-the-art Forex trading services to match the busy lifestyle of traders where you can manage your accounts with their unique set of features. They have over 200+ partners, 80k+ accounts spread widely over 4+ countries.

Trading with Zara FX is like a cakewalk with three simple steps-

Choose Account Type: To get started on your trading journey with Zara FX, choose the right account type that suits your trading goals and investing capacity. Open Trading Account: Open your trading account with Zara FX with a small deposit to start your ambitious trading journey and earn more. Find Your Account: It is all about finding the right combinations to start earning unlimited profits from trading. Find your account now.

Once you've established yourself as an industry leader, it's time to take a bigger bite out of the pie.

By providing better services, faster execution, and cheaper spreads, we hope to revolutionize the trading sector. We strive to make significant improvements in the way trade is conducted. We aspire to be one of the world's largest online foreign exchange providers.

Zara FX offers a selection of six precious metal pairs, including Gold, Silver, Platinum, and Palladium, that may be traded against the US Dollar or the Euro. Our professional brokerage service assists you in managing your metal trading portfolio so that you may take advantage of unique opportunities while minimizing risk. On MetaTrader4 & MetaTrader5 platform,

Zara FX offers four valuable silver and gold crosses. Like any other currency pair on the platform, you can trade gold and silver against the US dollar and the euro.

Zara FX is delighted to be one of Expo 2021 Dubai's Gold Sponsors. We owe our success and notoriety to the trust and market we've established in #Dubai. We'll be holding contests and other promotional events to commemorate our cooperation with Expo 2021 Dubai.

The Forex Expo is a convergence of forex professionals that want to learn and explore the world of foreign exchange trading. Meet the Right Leaders who may transform your life by sharing their wisdom. This is the first international expo we are being a part of and we cannot contain our excitement for the same.

Join us at the expo and get to know more about us from our CEO Mr. Jamsheer, taking place on the 29th and 30th of September, booth 86 at the Dubai World Trade Center. We are excited and looking forward to seeing you all there.