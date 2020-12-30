The most hated year as many call it, 2020 comes to an end within one day. And how does that make you feel? It would be mostly a feeling of respite as we all await the new chapter of 2021 with much hope and positivity. People have already started exchanging their good wishes and messages of Happy New Year with positive thoughts. And if there was something to put 2020 in a nutshell, there's a new mashup going viral. Music composers and content creators Mayur Jamuni and Yashraj Mukhate (who has already hooked us on Tuada Kutta Tommy) have teamed up to create a final mashup of 2020. Calling it the 2020 Recap Mashup it starts with PM Narendra Modi's announcement of lockdown and includes everything that made us laugh as well as sad this year.

The 2020 Recap Mashup includes some of the best memes and viral videos of the year. Covering a bit of everything, from coronavirus, the funny memes and videos, the news controversies to the loss of imminent celebrities, the mashup takes us through the highs and lows of this year. Music producer and composer Mayur Jumani has shared the video of this mashup on his IGTV and it has already surpassed 3 lakh views within a few hours. From Go Corona Go, Oo Ma Gu Turu Lob, Carry Minati, Anushka Sharma's "Kohli" video, Binod and so much more, this video has tried to sum many iconic moments that we saw on social media. It does not leave all funny as it covers the deaths of Sushant Singh Rajput, Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor along with the ongoing farmers protests.

Watch the 2020 Recap Mashup Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mayur Jumani (@mayurjumani)

How do you feel now? It really does leave us with a message that "2020 may not be the best year, but a year we will never forget." A lot of people are currently sharing how 2020 was in a nutshell for them but this mashup just serves a musical conclusion to it all.

