Mumbai Police has weighed in on the viral "INR 370 biryani" controversy with a sharp social media campaign that is now grabbing attention online. Using the hashtag #BiryaniIsNotConsent, the department reminded social media users that spending money on a date does not create any entitlement to intimacy or s*xual favours.

The post comes days after a stand-up comedy clip triggered a nationwide debate on consent, dating expectations and misogyny.

Mumbai Police's Viral Message On Consent

Sharing the post on Instagram, Mumbai Police used the now-famous "INR 370 biryani" reference to deliver a serious warning.

The post reads, "370 gets you one plate of biryani," followed by, "The lockup provides free meals with extra long stay."

Mumbai Police's '#BiryaniIsNotConsent' Post Goes Viral Amid Consent Debate

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mumbai Police (@mumbaipolice)

The campaign concludes with the hashtag #BiryaniIsNotConsent, reinforcing the message that consent cannot be purchased, assumed or demanded, regardless of how much money is spent during a date.

The post quickly gained traction online, with many users praising the police department for using humour and a trending topic to spread awareness about consent and respectful behaviour. ‘Woh Toh Aapke Bhi Views Hain’: Kusha Kapila Blasts Pranit More Over Himanshu Jangra’s INR 370 Biryani Video.

What Is The Viral 'INR 370 Biryani' Controversy?

The controversy erupted after a clip from stand-up comedian Pranit More's live show surfaced on social media.

During an audience interaction segment, a man identified as Gurugram resident Himanshu Jangra narrated an incident involving a woman he had taken out on a date. According to the viral clip, Jangra said he spent around INR 360-370 on biryani and later expected something in return. ‘INR 370 Ki Biryani’ Guy Himanshu Jangra Fired From Gurugram Job Over Viral Remark on Pranit More’s Show (Watch Video).

When the woman reportedly asked him to drop her home, he responded by saying:

"Maine kaha ki INR 370 lage hain to use to wasool to karunga hi."

The remark sparked immediate outrage online, with users accusing him of displaying a problematic understanding of consent and relationships.

Backlash Leads To Job Loss

As criticism intensified across social media platforms, the controversy reportedly had professional consequences for Jangra.

His employer later announced that it had terminated his employment. Company founder Vivek Vishwakarma also released a video statement confirming the action and explaining the organisation's position on the matter.

The incident soon became one of the most discussed topics online, with thousands of users sharing opinions on consent, dating culture and accountability.

Pranit More Also Faces Scrutiny

The controversy also drew criticism toward comedian Pranit More, whose audience interaction segment became the centre of the debate.

Several influencers and public personalities, including Elvish Yadav, Kusha Kapila, Ayesha Khan and Sakshi Shivadani, commented on the issue and questioned how the exchange unfolded during the live performance.

Amid the backlash, More's Instagram account, @rj_pranit, appeared inaccessible, showing users the message: "Sorry, this page isn't available."

While neither More nor his team has issued an official clarification regarding the account's status, the comedian had earlier shared a public apology, taking responsibility for the incident and expressing regret over the controversy.

Why Mumbai Police's Post Is Being Praised

With discussions around the "INR 370 biryani" remark continuing online, Mumbai Police's intervention has added an important public awareness angle to the debate.

By turning a viral controversy into an educational campaign, the department has amplified a message that many social media users say bears repeating: a meal, gift or date expense never equals consent.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram Account of Mumbai Police). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2026 06:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).