90-year-old Kenneth Felts came out as gay to his friends and family over email and Facebook during the COVID-19 lockdown. He decided that he can't any more live in the fear of judgement and decided to let the world know of his sexual orientation during Pride month. He let everyone know that he was gay by participating in the 2020 Denver Pride Virtual 5K. His fundraising page, which has raised $500 for LGBTQ community organisation the Center on Colfax, describes the cause as "very important" to him. He took to Facebook with the pictures of the walk writing, "The 5K race is over. I did .5 mile in 22:54. Thanks for all your support. Rebecca walked with me to keep track of time and distance." In another picture, he can be seen wearing a rainbow hoodie. As soon as he came out as gay, Kenneth received a barrage of emails and messages praising him for coming out. Vikas Gupta Comes Out As Bisexual With Flying Colours This Pride Month and Nothing’s Going to Dampen His Vibe (Watch Video)

However, Felts said that he made the decision to come out this year while working on his memoir and reflecting on his “one true love,” Phillip. Talking to Denver Post, he said, "There was no gay community, there really weren’t gay organizations or anything. And I guess I didn’t have the courage to face society at that time, so I just went ahead and buried it." Riverdale Actress Lili Reinhart Comes Out as a ‘Proud Bisexual Woman' in A Post Supporting the #BlackLivesMatter Movement.

Kenneth Felts' Facebook Post:

His daughter Rebecca, who is a divorce had earlier come out as a lesbian. She was quoted as saying, "He is so brave and he doesn’t even realize that he is, but it’s extraordinary." Felts told the Post that his decision to live as a straight man for the majority of his life left him in the closet behind 'rows and rows of clothes'.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 23, 2020 10:26 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).