Abigail Ratchford and Demi Rose Amongst Other Sexy Divas Sanjay Dutt Follows on Instagram; Check out Hot Pics of the Models

From Abigail Ratchford to Demi Rose, Sexiest Divas Sanjay Dutt Follows on Instagram (Photo Credits: instagram)

If you are wondering about all the people Sanjay Dutt follows on Instagram, then we are here with the information. Dutt is one of the most loved actors and there is no doubt about that. He recently got a biopic made, in which his character was played by Ranbir Kapoor, so you know that his fanbase knows no bounds. However, have you ever wondered whose fan Sanjay Dutt is? Well, we took a look at the people Sanjay Dutt is following on Instagram and TBH, we were surprised! Apart from, fellow Bollywood actors, Sanjay Dutt follows famous bikini models like Demi Rose and Abigail Ratchford. Although we know that it is not a big deal for Bollywood stars to follow Instagram famous models, It is still something we were not expecting. Hot Demi Rose in a Barely-There String Bikini Leaves Nothing to Imagination! View Lingerie Model's Semi-Naked Pic That is Taking Instagram by Storm.

Along with a number of Bollywood and Hollywood stars, Sanju Baba is a fan of many celebrities and models whose journey to fame was via the social media platform, Instagram. Sanjay Dutt follows many famous hot models who have made the world crazy for them by posting pictures of their curvaceous body.

Demi Rose is one of the most loved Instagram celebrity who shares XXX-tra hot pictures of herself in hot bikinis. Just recently, super hot Demi Rose shared her fully naked pictures from an infinity pool in Thailand. She stripped to nothing flaunting her perky butt while drenched in the water of the infinity pool. These pictures included a picturesque background that captured the beautiful sunset. Check Demi Rose's hot pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi 🌹 (@demirose) on Feb 4, 2020 at 2:18pm PSTSexy

Bootilicious!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi 🌹 (@demirose) on Feb 2, 2020 at 12:38pm PST

Beautiful

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi 🌹 (@demirose) on Feb 2, 2020 at 10:21am PST

Abigail Ratchford, the super-hot model who just yesterday had "Nothing to wear", at least in the latest Instagram pic, and the glimpse of her situation has made her fans go crazy! Ratchford shared a picture from her "impromptu photoshoot" that was done in her closet and Instagram is broken. Take a look at some of the other pictures of the hot model:

Hot!

Amongst other hot models that Sanjay Dutt follows are Sam Finlayson, Jennifer Irene Official, Hillary Hepner amongst others. Looks like Sanjay Dutt loves these Instagram celebrities as much as the big screen celebs.