Receiving unsolicited pictures of a man’s private part on your inbox seems like a common thing now. No matter, how many awareness you try to create, there are some pervs around who would send you a ‘Hi,’ boasting his masculinity. While receiving similar messages on her inbox, Twitter user @okcallmejay, Julie Beans created a thread as a response to a few men who have been sending her pictures of penis. She created a Twitter thread, where using a cucumber, she gives 'them' most creative ways to send better dick pics. The thread consists of her posing, pretending the cucumber is a penis and the captains are filled with useful advice for her followers. From common mistakes to things people should not do at all, Julie Beans has messages for everyone. Twitter Creep Asks Woman to 'Send Pic in Bra'! Her Savage Reply To The Pervert Is Blowing Minds on Social Media.

“I get a lot of dick pics in my messages and while I don't think they are bad *as a whole*, I think there's room for improvement. I'm doing this in clothes, add or remove yours as you see fit. Behold, my cucumber!” she begins her Twitter thread. In the first picture, she highlights one of the most common poses for dick pics. Here she highlights a very important point, “We all know this is the gold standard for cuke pics and there's a lot to like! Try to find good lighting (sun is usually best), minimize your weird feet, make your bed, and make sure your recipient wants to see this.” Unsolicited D*ck Pics No More! Filter to Detect and Block Penis Pictures in Twitter DMs Using AI, Launched to Curb Cyber-Flashing.

We all know this is the gold standard for cuke pics and there's a lot to like! Try to find good lighting (sun is usually best), minimize your weird feet, make your bed, and make sure your recipient wants to see this. 2/15 pic.twitter.com/QQZjc6Dy6y — Julie Beans (@okcallmejay) July 16, 2020

Two of the other photos are a comparative shot, where the person holds household items and a standing shot that is taken toward a messy floor. “Are you in your kid's room? What the f*ck? Are you just super messy? Also it's blurry again, have you just never taken a picture before? You s*ck at this,” reads her tweet.

What am I supposed to learn from this pic other than you own a remote and you need to clean up your controllers? What a damn mess. 5/15 pic.twitter.com/YPsmV2jW0B — Julie Beans (@okcallmejay) July 16, 2020

Hey, this is better! I can see your body! You could maybe crop and get a better angle, but look at you! Using mirrors! Wow! 11/15 pic.twitter.com/zq5BnM0F5z — Julie Beans (@okcallmejay) July 16, 2020

Ok I'm going to leave you here bc I'm hungry & need a snack. Zoom out! Use timers, crop, take tons of pics til you get a good one, learn about the rule of 3rds, find your best angles - EVERYONE has good angles! And most importantly, ask if they wanna see *before* you send. xoxo pic.twitter.com/omnEMUeZp1 — Julie Beans (@okcallmejay) July 16, 2020

She also gave examples of pictures that she prefers and why. Using the cucumber, she leaves everyone with a couple of pieces of advice. Zoom out, use timers, crop, good lighting, best angles and so on; the Twitter user sure has bits of advice for everyone. But most importantly, “ask if they wanna see *before* you send,” she highlighted it. You can check the full Twitter thread here.

Unsolicited dick pics are something, women try to ignore, and in most cases, maybe, share it among friends to show how men on social media are adamant to draw your attention. Instead of being a total creep, like Beans pointed out, ask her if she is interested before you send them those dick pics. Asking permission is still the right thing to do, and if she says no, well, my boy, she means no. So don’t hit the send button with your thing, without consent.

