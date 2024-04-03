Washington, April 3: In a shocking incident in the United States, Washington's lottery took down its mobile site after a 50-year-old woman alleged that the app's AI created a topless photo of her. The lottery's "Test Drive a Win" app uses artificial intelligence. It allows users to upload their photos and let the AI superimpose the picture of a vacation chosen through their site.

However, things seem to have turned ugly. According to a report in Fox News, a woman who had the chance to see herself on a computer-generated dream vacation said the opportunity had turned into a shock. The woman, identified as Megan, a mother from Tumwater, Washington, said that when she used the site, she landed on a "swim with the sharks" selection. US Couple Discover Loophole in Lottery Game and Made Over USD 26 Million Using Their Impressive Math Skills.

She further said that she used the site's upload option to upload her photo. Soon, the superimposed vacation photo was generated. AI's photo showed Megan smiling as she lay on a bed partially clothed in a bathing suit bottom, like a fish in an apparent aquarium swimming around the room. Upset, Megan called the topless AI photo of her a "disturbing" use of tax dollars.

Megan also said that whoever was responsible for it should be fired. After the incident came to light, a lottery spokesperson said that they received a report about the AI creating a lewd image of the woman. While they saw all the platform parameters and found it to be fine, the lottery said that after internal discussion, they decided to take down the site. US: Man Wins USD 340 Million Lottery, Company Rejects His Claim Citing ‘Mistake’ in Washington DC.

Until Wednesday morning, the "Test Drive a Win" website remained offline and displayed a message saying the app was unavailable.

