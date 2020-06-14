Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    149348

  • Total Deaths

    9195

  • Total Recovered

    162379

  • Total Confirmed

    320922
#StayHomeStaySafe

Akshay Kumar As Michael Scott in This Funny Twitter Thread Will Leave You in Splits; Netizens Laugh at the Striking Similarity (See Pictures)

Viral Team Latestly| Jun 14, 2020 08:23 PM IST
A+
A-
Akshay Kumar As Michael Scott in This Funny Twitter Thread Will Leave You in Splits; Netizens Laugh at the Striking Similarity (See Pictures)
Akshay Kumar As Michael Scott in funny Twitter thread (Photo Credits: @mehakaggarwal_ Twitter)

The internet is an amalgamation of everything. From things you are desperate to know the things you would deter to see, social media platforms have it all. Some days it is just funny memes emerging from a piece of news about scientists establishing an alien contact, while on other days, it is about it finding similar facial expressions between two completely different actors. And now is the time to reveal the 'strikingly' similar facial expressions of Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and Michael Scott in The Office played by Steve Carell. The Twitter thread has gone viral with a number of such photos of both the actors in various attires making the same face. US Woman Describes Indian TV Soaps Perfectly in This Funny Twitter Thread! Check out the Hilarious WFH Memes.

While we may otherwise find it difficult to find similarities in both Akshay Kumar and the character Michael Scott, these pictures may make you believe that they have a lot in common. From holding a gun to photos in sunglasses to wearing turbans, these two men have a lot of things that look alike, well arguably! Latest Meme Templates For Free Download: From Hera Pheri Dialogues to Coffin Dance Video, These Meme Formats Will Help You Make Funny Jokes.

So Do They Cry Alike?

Other That the Turban, What Do You See?

Well, That's Quite Similar!

Love For the Same Kind of Shades!

Well, We Would Not Comment Here:

Same Smile?

Here, What Do You Think?

Similar?

HAHAHA Who is Who?

As the pictures went viral, social media users were convinced too about their similar features. While some commended their looks, others praised their efforts in search of the men's similar-looking features. Most of them thanked them for giving them a good laugh and complimented their observation skills. Meanwhile, some did not want to believe that they looked the same and wanted to believe that they were completely different and had nothing in common. Well, to each its own. We hope you loved seeing the funny thread and let us know if you have more such interesting observations.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2020 08:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Akshay Kumar Akshay Kumar memes funny memes Michael Scott Michael Scott Funny Memes Steve Carell The Office
You might also like
Video of Teammates Letting Dead Footballer Score a Final Goal at Funeral Goes Viral: Trending Topics, Viral Videos & Funny Memes of The Day
Viral

Video of Teammates Letting Dead Footballer Score a Final Goal at Funeral Goes Viral: Trending Topics, Viral Videos & Funny Memes of The Day
#Cancel_Exam2020 Funny Memes Take Over Twitter Once Again! From 10th Board To CA, Students Share Jokes Demanding Cancellation of All Exams
Viral

#Cancel_Exam2020 Funny Memes Take Over Twitter Once Again! From 10th Board To CA, Students Share Jokes Demanding Cancellation of All Exams
Queen Elizabeth II Makes Appearance in First-Ever Public Video Call: Trending Topics, Viral Videos & Funny Memes of The Day
Viral

Queen Elizabeth II Makes Appearance in First-Ever Public Video Call: Trending Topics, Viral Videos & Funny Memes of The Day
As Video of Ghost Exercising in Jhansi Goes Viral, Netizens Share Funny Ghost Memes, Hilarious Spooky GIFs And Haunted Jokes
Viral

As Video of Ghost Exercising in Jhansi Goes Viral, Netizens Share Funny Ghost Memes, Hilarious Spooky GIFs And Haunted Jokes
CarryMinati 21st Birthday Celebration: YouTuber Ajey Nagar Posts Pic With His Cakes and Gifts, Says 'Positive Vibes Only'
Viral

CarryMinati 21st Birthday Celebration: YouTuber Ajey Nagar Posts Pic With His Cakes and Gifts, Says 'Positive Vibes Only'
#BengalAgainstExam Memes Trend on Twitter: Trending Topics, Viral Videos & Funny Memes of The Day
Viral

#BengalAgainstExam Memes Trend on Twitter: Trending Topics, Viral Videos & Funny Memes of The Day
#StopOnlineClasses Funny Memes and Jokes Take Over Twitter, Students in Pause Mode for Virtual Classes As They Make Their Pleas Heard With Hilarious Reactions!
Viral

#StopOnlineClasses Funny Memes and Jokes Take Over Twitter, Students in Pause Mode for Virtual Classes As They Make Their Pleas Heard With Hilarious Reactions!
Café Coffee Day Is Trending on Twitter but Chai Lovers Aren’t Impressed As They Drop Funny Coffee vs Tea Memes and Jokes
Viral

Café Coffee Day Is Trending on Twitter but Chai Lovers Aren’t Impressed As They Drop Funny Coffee vs Tea Memes and Jokes
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 75.16 73.39
Kolkata 77.05 69.23
Mumbai 82.10 72.03
Chennai 78.99 71.64
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.9475 0.07
GBP 95.8400 -0.26
EUR 85.8825 -0.36
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement