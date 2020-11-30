Easy come and easy go, except, replace 'easy' with 'strange'! Last week, a mysterious monolith discovery in the middle of Utah desert caused a buzz online. A large metal standing tall in the middle of a desert, prompted so many alien theories online. And this bizarre installation, about 10-foot-tall, has now disappeared and no one knows how! Probably someone from the locals or someone who managed to find its exact location has taken it away. But no one knows the how it has disappeared and its mystery is leaving people scratching their heads. From speculating aliens to some conspiracy theories, netizens are reacting funnily to this weird take of events. Alien Base in Mexico? Video Captures UFOs Apparently Entering and Exiting From a Volcanic Mountain Popocatépetl.

The year of 2020 has seen so many unusual seeming things, that when the news of this bizarre structure finding came out, many thought of the aliens. There were even some jokes about aliens leaving it there. The monolith was found by wildlife biologists on their helicopter survey of bighorn sheep in the region. The tall object appeared to have made of stainless steel, shone bright in the middle of the desert. It garnered everyone's attention online and it is now even weirder that it has disappeared completely! Could it be the aliens? Remember when Elon Musk tweeted that the Aliens built pyramids? Could they have built the monolith too?

Watch Video of The Strange Monolith Discovered in Utah:

The disappearance of the monolith was reported to the Bureau of Land Management in Utah. "We have received credible reports that the illegally installed structure, referred to as the 'monolith' has been removed from Bureau of Land Management (BLM) public lands by an unknown party," said the BLM in its statement. They also added that none of their authorities have removed the monolith.

See Pics of The Place Now:

#BREAKING: The #UtahMonolith has been removed. "We have received credible reports that the illegally installed structure, referred to as the “monolith” has been removed from Bureau of Land Management (BLM) public lands by an unknown party." - @BLMUtah 📸 Riccardo Marino pic.twitter.com/1PeEw1Fnuq — 𝐁𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐞𝐞 (@brian_schnee) November 28, 2020

When its appearance gained international traction, its disappearance also gains more attention, because its mystery just deepens.

Check Some Reactions to Utah Monolith Disappearance:

2020 Gets Weirder

Well, 2020 getting weirder. That huge monolith that was found in the Utah Desert has now disappeared. Of course.... — Ricktator (@Ricktat0r) November 30, 2020

Yep, Gone

The Utah monolith is gone-olith? — Mary (@AnniemuMary) November 29, 2020

Thinking About It

For every 2 thoughts I have, 1 is about the monolith that disappeared in Utah — alex 🦋 (@adarrow_) November 30, 2020

Hahaha

the monolith in utah has disappeared and so has my will to live — RGH 🤷🏼‍♀️ (@rosalynngh) November 29, 2020

Oh No!

I can’t believe she* left me *the desert monolith — Chandler Del Rey ❄️ (@thicc_and_dying) November 29, 2020

What Just Happened?

I’m off the internet for a few hours and the monolith is gone??? pic.twitter.com/oxYFPlbBrB — Chris Feil (@chrisvfeil) November 29, 2020

Was it The Aliens?

The aliens took their shiny triangle back. Who knew? #monolith #gonolith 😒 — Ishrah (@IshrahHolyspell) November 29, 2020

Gonolith!

Oops

When you’re falling asleep but realize you forgot your monolith in Utah pic.twitter.com/64DLwTuVSt — Diego Lopez (@thisdiegolopez) November 25, 2020

Clearly, netizens can think of aliens only when it comes to such mysteries. The exact location of where this monolith is wasn't revealed as it would attract crowds, but some people did find it with the Geotag. So who has taken it? Whether it was a piece of art? More details about this remain unknown and now it has vanished into the desert. Strange case, indeed.

