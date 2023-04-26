Mumbai, April 26: After multiple cattle were discovered dead with their tongues removed in three different counties, a UFO investigator started talking about unusual occurrences happening in Texas.

The discovery of six damaged cattle didn't surprise Tim Doyle, the chief investigator on the television show ‘UFO Seekers’, who noted that ‘cattle mutilations have been going on in-depth since the 70s’.

He related the tale of Gabe Valdez, a New Mexico State policeman who, while looking into a case of cattle that had been mutilated, allegedly observed a UFO-like object. Alien Creature With Human-Like Face Attacking Farmers in Rajasthan? Know Truth Behind Viral Picture.

Police officer Valdez discovered proof of a triangular-shaped item landing close to a cow in one of those cases from 1976. He said Monday on ‘Jesse Watters Primetime’ that once some sort of tripods left this craft, they ranged in length from 28 inches to four inches.

According to Gabe's inquiry, the cow was trailed by the tripods that came out of the UFO craft for 600 feet before she eventually passed away. Additionally, these tripods left behind tiny traces on the ground. When Gabe went back to the scene of the accident a second time, he saw that these footprints had really crossed his tyre tracks.

Will Cain, the show's special guest host, said he is open-minded about the UFO debate but questioned whether there might be a straightforward explanation for the killings. Was it ever cults or children? Has that ever been the most straightforward explanation, he questioned.

No. Doyle responded, It's not cults or kids. Mr. Valdez, the police officer, claimed that the surgical cuts in which, get this Will, even then- the rectum and the genitalia were taken from the cattle in the same way they do now, were used in the New Mexico caseload, which the FBI reviewed and concluded was just ‘natural predators’.

Tim Doyle Discovers Unusual Occurrences in Texas

No indications of a battle were present, according to the sheriff's office, and the grass surrounding one of the cows discovered at a ranch was "undisturbed." The statement added, "No footprints or tyre traces were observed in the area.

In addition, "no signs of struggle or disturbance in the grass, no blood spill, and no discernible tracks" were discovered on the other five animals. UFO Sightings: Pentagon Official Says Alien Motherships Could Be Sending Tiny Probes to Monitor Earth, Other Planets.

The causes of the deaths, according to investigators, are still unknown, and more incidents very much like this one have been reported all over the nation.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 26, 2023 08:34 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).