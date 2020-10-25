Recently, it was Mario and now it is "Among us". Yes, people are searching for among us porn videos online on the XXX website. If you don't know what we are talking about, they are the little colourful blobs you may have seen on social media in forms of memes, viral videos and posts. It is basically InnerSloth's indie sci-fi online multiplayer social deduction game released on June 15, 2018. However, it was only until late 2020 that it blew and took over the internet. We don't know if the PUBG ban gave it a levy BUT Among Us suddenly became extremely popular. But the fame ha reached new heights now that people are looking for XXX videos with Among us characters.

Pornhub shared the statistics in an official blog post where it said, "The online game Among Us was originally launched in June of 2018, but didn't receive mainstream recognition until 2020 when well-known Twitch Streamers and YouTubers began playing it". It further wrote, "Our friends at Kotaku reached out to see if the increase in popularity carried over to Pornhub as well." "Searches containing 'Among Us' began picking up around September 1st and reached their peak on September 16th, with nearly 700,000 searches in a single day! Since September, there have been 4.7 million searches!", it also said.

Recently, the XXX website Pornhub.com insight revealed that viewers have hots for Mario and Princess Peach. The XXX videos hosting website revealed that after Nintendo's 35 years celebration of the release of their original Super Mario Bros and well, these results are reflecting on Pornhub. Before this, the XXX industry giant released recent insights that reveal Pornhub searches for Cardi B have grown by 235% compared to the daily average. Not just Cardi B but Megan Thee Stallion's searches have increased by 210%. In 2018, the XXX website revealed that searches for "hot sexy teacher" grew by 423% in India. Amongst the porn stars, Sunny Leone and Mia Khalifa were the most searched pornstars in India. Pornhub had revealed that the year 2019 was defined with XXX searches that ranged from Amateur, Alien and POV to Apex Legends, ASMR and Femdom. The celebrity search statistic in 2019 revealed that hot XXX clips of YouTuber Belle Delphine. Second place was held by Kim Kardashian, who despite having an 18.8 million drop from 26.3 million in 2018, held the place following Belle Delphine.

