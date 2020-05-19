Animals Are Reclaiming the World Series: Peacocks Cause Beautiful ‘Traffic Jam’ on the Road As Humans Stay Indoors, Watch Video

Peacocks on Road (Photo Credits: Video Screengrab/ @ParveenKaswan/ Twitter)

As lockdown kept people confined to their homes, wild animals and birds, around the world have started venturing on empty roads. Multiple photos and videos of animals reclaiming Earth had gone viral on social media platforms. And the recent one to be added to the list is that of peacocks that are causing an 'amazing traffic jam'. Video of the unexpected traffic jam has gone viral, and Twitterati is amazed at the sight. IFS officer Parveen Kaswan share the video on Twitter with the caption, "Amazing traffic jam by the national bird." In the comments, he also mentioned, "I am being told this is from Rajasthan." Animals Reclaiming The Earth: 13 Instances of Animals and Birds Roaming Freely During Coronavirus Lockdown From Around The World.

Animals and birds, as we mentioned earlier, are spotted strolling on empty streets as humans are restricted to their homes because of the lockdown. People across India have reportedly witnessed birds and animals, giving them surprise visits, quite often now. The usual hustle has always limited their visits to the human-dominated roads and streets. But they are undoubtedly enjoying the freedom of a quieter world. Animals Reclaiming The World in Photos & Videos: From Leopard in Hyderabad to Gaur in Assam, 5 Instances of Wild Animals in India on The Loose.

In the latest video, the flock of peacocks can be seen strolling on the road, until the car distracted them. Spreading their beautiful tails, they created a rustling sound, almost like a drumroll. It is such a mesmerising sight to behold.

Watch the Beautiful Video:

Amazing traffic jam by the national bird. Courtesy Vinod Sharma ji. pic.twitter.com/JcWA0YfKkH — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) May 17, 2020

It Could be From Rajasthan

I am being told this is from Rajasthan.* — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) May 18, 2020

It remains unclear as to exactly where the birds were spotted but, Kaswan in the follow-up tweet hinted it is from Rajasthan. A few days ago, residents in Mumbai too had these surprise visitors. Around a dozen of peacocks have wandered on to the streets, much delight to the locals, who could enjoy the beautiful sight from inside their home. Such videos soothe our soul, as we see, nature is surely healing during this time.