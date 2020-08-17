You must know about the rumours that took over social media this weekend that the world’s most infamous, haunted doll Annabelle has escaped from an occult museum! Well, it was fortunately just a rumour, but looks like netizens can't catch a break from funny Annabelle escape memes and jokes. Not just that, '2020 is the worst' funny memes and jokes have resurfaced as well and you can't even blame them. Each time we say 2020 can't get any worse, some creepy and scary shows up. However, the eery doll that inspired the horror movie, Annabelle, from The Conjuring franchise did not escape from Warrens’ Occult Museum that is currently shut. It is present in the glass box that has been housing her since the ’70s. And just like for everything, netizens even found an episode from The Simpsons to connect with the escape of Annabelle doll because apparently The Simpsons predicted everything!

However, the rumours of the doll escaping started when an update was made to the doll’s Wikipedia page that claimed that "Annabelle escaped in the early morning hours of August 14." The screenshots of the Wikipedia update went viral like wildfire and while people initially scared, the rumour rested after Tony Spera, son-in-law of the infamous paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren and the current owner of Warren’s museum, cleared the air in a YouTube video. The proof that Annabelle is still behind glass enclosure relaxed the netizens but looks like the funny Annabelle Escape memes and jokes are here to stay. Take a look at some of the most hilarious ones. #2020WorstYear Funny Memes and Jokes Trend Again After MS Dhoni Bid Adieu to International Cricket, Fans Flood Twitter With Emotional Farewell Posts.

annabelle in my room at 3am after she sees me laughing at memes of her pic.twitter.com/h2gVs1hT0f — charlotte (@charchengary) August 14, 2020

me tryna do anabelle hair so she wont kill me pic.twitter.com/6eyDdF3ejT — brandon strozier (@brandonstrozie1) August 14, 2020

annabelle with her friends after escaping pic.twitter.com/PJr7TrYwkn — sofia (@1902sianpaigirl) August 15, 2020

Annabelle returning to warren’s museum bcs she forgot her face mask pic.twitter.com/0HU9XKGWPI — 🐧 (@kyungseux) August 15, 2020

me tryna compliment annabelle so she dont kill me pic.twitter.com/0tn3ccKSbf — sam (@chuckysglizzy) August 15, 2020

Spera's revelation that the doll hadn't escaped was a great relief. In the video, he said, “I don’t know if you want to hear this or not, but Annabelle did not escape,” standing in front of the caged doll. “Annabelle’s alive – well, I shouldn’t say alive – Annabelle’s here, in all her infamous glory. She never left the museum. Remember, I have high-tech security here. If she had left the museum I’d instantly know if something happened or somebody broke in.”

